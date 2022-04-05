Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Employee Benefits Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

Did you notice?

A walk-off and a perfect game at the same time? Alabama softball said 'Why not?'

After perfect game, Kilfoyl took a moment to speak with SEC Network:

And former Alabama baseball players Tyler Gentry, Morgan McCullough and Peyton Wilson were all assigned to the Quad Cities River Bandits:

Did you see?

Highlights from Lexi Kilfoyl's Perfect Game

Alabama Athletics

April 5, 1968: It’s Dennis Homan Day in Muscle Shoals as the community honored the Alabama receiver and first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the January NFL lottery picks. Homan caught 54 passes for 820 yards and scored nine touchdowns during his final season with the Crimson Tide.

April 5, 1970: Lars Anderson, author of “The Tide and the Storm,” and “Chasing the Bear” was born.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“You boys were eight and ten years old last time Alabama was on top. That was before any of you were paying much attention to it. What are you doing here? Tell me why you are here. If you are not here to win a national championship, you're in the wrong place. You boys are special. I don't want my players to be like other students. I want special people. You can learn a lot on the football field that isn't taught in the home, the church, or the classroom. There are going to be days when you think you've got no more to give and then you're going to give plenty more. You are going to have pride and class. You are going to be very special. You are going to win the national championship for Alabama." — Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant during his first meeting with his first team at Alabama in 1958.

We'll leave you with this...