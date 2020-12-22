Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 22, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is … National Date Nut Bread Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs East Tennessee State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Alabama senior long snapper Thomas Fletcher was announced as a participant in the upcoming Reese's Senior Bowl:

After both serving as analysts under Nick Saban at Alabama, both Major Applewhite and Rob Ezell were hired on at South Alabama on Monday. Applewhite will be the Jaguars' new offensive coordinator while Ezell will serve as the team's tight ends coach:

While Jerry Jeudy's mother's birthday was in October, he announced on Twitter that he purchased her birthday gift for her today: a house. Jeudy also announced in a separate tweet that he also bought a car for his father. If those are birthday gifts, we can't wait to see what he gets them for Christmas:

Alabama senior running back Najee Harris was named the Learfield IMG College Audio Best of the Week for his performance last Saturday night in the SEC Championship Game against the Florida Gators:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 22, 1894: SEC schools began athletic competition with one another as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Seven institutions (Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Sewanee and Vanderbilt) attended the SIAA organizational meeting of faculty representatives, called by Dr. William L. Dudley of Vanderbilt, in Atlanta.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"My biggest thrill in college was the first time he called me by [my] name on the field." – Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Pugh about Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …