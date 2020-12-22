Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 22, 2020
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
Men's Basketball: Alabama vs East Tennessee State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
No games scheduled
Bama Central Headlines …
- Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian No Longer a Candidate at Auburn
- All Things Bama Podcast: Did the CFP Selection Committee Get It Right?
- Practice Report: Alabama Football Begins Preparations for CFP Semifinal Against Notre Dame
- SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4
- Nick Saban Named Finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Honors
- Jaden Shackelford Hopes to Give Alabama Basketball Momentum Heading into SEC Play
- Alabama Volleyball Announces 2021 Spring Schedule
- How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs. East Tennessee State Online, TV, Radio
- Six Alabama Signees Selected to Sports Illustrated All-American First Team
- Alabama the Biggest Favorite in College Football Playoff History
- Najee Harris is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
- Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Six Players of the Week Following Win Over Florida
- The Saban Top 100: No. 4 Julio Jones
- How to Watch Alabama vs. Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, TV, Times, Radio
- In case you missed it: Five Former Alabama Football Players Named to 2021 Pro Bowl
Did you notice?
- Alabama senior long snapper Thomas Fletcher was announced as a participant in the upcoming Reese's Senior Bowl:
- After both serving as analysts under Nick Saban at Alabama, both Major Applewhite and Rob Ezell were hired on at South Alabama on Monday. Applewhite will be the Jaguars' new offensive coordinator while Ezell will serve as the team's tight ends coach:
- While Jerry Jeudy's mother's birthday was in October, he announced on Twitter that he purchased her birthday gift for her today: a house. Jeudy also announced in a separate tweet that he also bought a car for his father. If those are birthday gifts, we can't wait to see what he gets them for Christmas:
- Alabama senior running back Najee Harris was named the Learfield IMG College Audio Best of the Week for his performance last Saturday night in the SEC Championship Game against the Florida Gators:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
December 22, 1894: SEC schools began athletic competition with one another as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Seven institutions (Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Sewanee and Vanderbilt) attended the SIAA organizational meeting of faculty representatives, called by Dr. William L. Dudley of Vanderbilt, in Atlanta.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"My biggest thrill in college was the first time he called me by [my] name on the field." – Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Pugh about Paul W. “Bear” Bryant