Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 5, 2021

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live Audio, Live Stats

Women's Basketball: No. 5 South Carolina 77, Alabama 60

Jordan Lewis set a career high in points with 28 on Monday night in the 77-60 loss to No. 5 South Carolina in Coleman Coliseum. The loss was the first of the season for the Crimson Tide, that now stands at 8-1 overall and 1-1 in Southeastern Conference play, while the win lifts the Gamecocks to 7-1 on the season and 2-0 against league opponents.

Alabama guard John Petty Jr. was named the SEC co-offensive player of the week after posting 13 points against Ole Miss and 19 points at Tennessee:

With 24 points on Monday night, Collin Sexton tied Lebron James' Cleveland Cavaliers franchise record for most-consecutive 20-plus points performances to open a season with seven:

The City of Baltimore honored Bradley Bozeman for his service to the community:

Some disappointing news regarding Josh Jacobs as he was booked for a DUI on Monday:

The Pelicans Equipment Room showed off this very flashy white jersey belonging to Kira Lewis Jr.:

The Alabama men’s tennis team unveiled its spring schedule. The Crimson Tide opens 2021 with the three-day Bama Spring Shootout on Friday. The tournament will feature players from Alabama, Texas and Mississippi State. In all, Alabama is slated to play 22 dual matches, including 14 at home.

January 5, 1938: More than 5,000 fans welcomed back the Crimson Tide back to Tuscaloosa after what’s still its only loss in the Rose Bowl, 13-0 to California. Said All-American guard Leroy Monsky, "All my life I wanted to play in the Rose Bowl, and on the third play of the game, I get knocked goofy and don't remember a thing until I find myself on the bench at halftime. What a bad break to end my career."

"The first fifty yards I was praying no one would catch me, the last fifty yards I was praying that someone would." – Lee Ozmint, after intercepting a pass in the end zone and returning it 100 yards for a touchdown.

