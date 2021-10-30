Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide, but it's pretty much the Mark Ingram II edition:

Today is ...

National Candy Corn Day.

We wonder how Mike Leach will celebrate ...

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Rowing vs Head of the Black Warrior River (vs. Clemson), 9 a.m. CT.

Women's Tennis vs Roberta Alison Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Volleyball: Georgia at Alabama, 1 p.m. CT SEC Network+ Live Stats



Crimson Tide Results

Cross country: The women's team finished third, and the men's team fourth at the SEC Championships.

Tennis (see below).

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021-22 Basketball Season Opener

10 days

Did You Notice?

• Petra Sedlackova and Anna Parkhomenko won the Wilmink-Van Dijk Doubles Draw during the opening day at the Roberta Alison Fall Classic at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. They opened with a 6-4 win against Tulane's Lahari Yelamanchili and Charlotte Russell, and then dominated Indiana's Alexandra Staiculescu and Mila Mejic 6-0, before going 6-1 in the finals against Elysia Pool and Lillian Gabrielsen from Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Kasia Pitak and Ola Pitak reached the Routliffe-Jansen Doubles Draw finals before taking a 6-2 loss against Northwestern's Sydney Pratt and Hannah McColgan.

• Alabama Adapted Athletics is hosting the Hollistar Invitational this weekend, which features both men's and women's basketball games.

• Herbert Jones had 12 points and two steals before fouling out for the Pelicans in their 113-109 loss to the Kings.

Head of the Black Warrior River Schedule

· Women’s Varsity Pairs – 9 a.m. CT

o Alabama A: Darcy Jennings, Claudia Mecchia

o Alabama B: Rachel Fuller, Saskia Dammersmith

o Alabama C: Sydney Wenstrom, Ella Kemna

o Alabama D: Brittany Hill, Lauren Lowe

o Alabama E: Ella Maggio, Kristen Rupinen

o Alabama F: Ryan Hendrzak, Peyton Hulsewe

o Alabama G: Bridget Barnett, Gianna Rucki

o Alabama H: Blythe Markel, Hannah Bennett

· Women’s Varsity Four – 9:05 a.m.

o Alabama A: Lauren Schneiderman (Cox), Stella Bolton, Sophie Coutant, Abby Pesansky, Alicia Pearson

o Alabama B: Emma Ewell (Cox), Katie Kurtz, McKenna Carroll, Cathryn Antonacio, Raegan Beightol

o Alabama C: Allysion Loveless (Cox), Elizabeth Struble, Michala Struble, Jorja MacRae, Rachael Tullis

o Alabama D: Hayley Bounds (Cox), Ashley Davis, Taylor Vander Horn, Haleigh Sanders, Madelyn Kloske

· Women’s Freshman/Novice Eight – 9:10 a.m.

o Alabama A: Lauren Jones (Cox), Kristina Noje, Brooke Barlow, Abbie Junkin, Sydney Coward, Emma Burnley, Julia Cullen, Kelsey Matsen, Lacie Mickle

o Alabama B: Reagan Labiak (Cox), Meg Dooley, Victoria Laub, Piper Davignon, Lucy Ballard, Lauren Mitterway, Lauren Hall, Brittany Grigorian, Lauren Klofach-Shepan

o Alabama C: Stephanie Slaven (Cox), Priscilla York, Sami Kellogg, Kiki Greeley, Erica Cunningham, Ter’ria Howard, Morgan Stroud, Cadence Boehm, Melissa Meadows

· Women’s Varsity Eight/Novice 8 1,500-meter pieces – 10:30 a.m.

o Alabama A: Reagan Labiak (Cox), Kristina Noje, Brooke Barlow, Abbie Junkin, Sydney Coward, Emma Burnley, Julia Cullen, Kelsey Matsen, Lacie Mickle

o Alabama B: Lauren Jones (Cox), Meg Dooley, Victoria Laub, Piper Davignon, Lucy Ballard, Lauren Mitterway, Lauren Hall, Brittany Grigorian, Lauren Klofach-Shepan

o Alabama C: Stephanie Slaven (Cox), Priscilla York, Sami Kellogg, Kiki Greeley, Erica Cunningham, Ter’ria Howard, Morgan Stroud, Anastasia Brown, Melissa Meadows

October 30, 1926: Fred Pickhard blocked two LSU punts, both of which were returned for touchdowns during Alabama's 24-0 shutout victory over the Tigers. All-American end Wu Winslett returned the first blocked kick 26 yards while Ben Enis picked up the second one on the 16-yard line. – Bryant Museum

October 30, 1995: J.K. Scott was born in Denver, Colo.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I felt like I would take the field with the general, he was that type of guy to me. If I lose, it's ‘Man, Coach Saban lost.' He's that type of guy. He comes into a room and everybody's silent. He demands respect. He still reminds me of that general.” – Former LSU defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey (2004-07)

We’ll leave you with this …