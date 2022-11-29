Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Brian Robinson's Overshadowed Excellence

The running back's success draws comparisons to another Crimson Tide Product

In his fifth season at the University of Alabama, running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns. Robinson was selected with the 98th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

These stellar numbers were overshadowed by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and the rest of the high-powered offense.

From 2016-18, Damien Harris split carries with the talents of Bo Scarbrough, Josh Jacobs and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Wide receivers Calvin Ridley, Ardarius Stewart and Jerry Jeudy were other reasons why Harris was a third-round pick while rushing for multiple 1,000-yard seasons.

Harris split carries his first couple of seasons, but he rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first year as the primary starter (2021).

Robinson made his first career start in Week 5, just two months after he was shot twice in the leg in an attempted car-jacking.

Throughout training camp (before the shooting), Robinson continuously outperformed the running back room, and was likely to be at the top of the depth chart.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In week 12, Robinson rushed for his first career 100-yard game with 105 (on just 18 carries) against the Falcons. It looks as though he is starting to break out, but the 23-year-old has a long way to go.

Also check out:

Top 5 Bama in the NFL Week 12

The Next Step for Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. Makes NFL Debut

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart - 2022
All Things Bama

For Wes Hart and Alabama, Experience Pays

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a sack against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Named Finalist For Bednarik Award

By Mason Smith
RS_18546
All Things Bama

Who is the X-Factor for Alabama Basketball: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Mark Sears vs North Carolina
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Recap, Upset Alert and College Cup

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: Tip of the Hat
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Tip of the Hat

By Anthony Sisco
Nick Pringle and teammates react in Alabama vs North Carolina - November 28, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball is Learning from Both its Successes and Shortcomings

By Joey Blackwell
Xavier Dickson, Jalston Fowler, Brandon Ivory, Leon Brown, Auburn game program, Nov. 29, 2014
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Joe Schatz
BamaCentral1
Recruiting

4-Star Wide Receiver Commits to Alabama

By Mason Smith