Alabama Basketball History vs. 2025-26 Non-Conference Opponents
Alabama men's basketball has had the toughest strength of schedule in the country for back-to-back years. It's resulted in some losses, but Alabama's ability to build off the failure has led to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.
"I think going through a little bit of adversity in a non-conference helps," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on May 14. "And look, you really don't get punished for losing those games. When you look at your seeding for the NCAA tournament, the committee wants good non-conference games."
Oats and the Tide finalized the 2025-26 non-conference schedule on Tuesday, which includes numerous highly ranked and NCAA Tournament teams from last season. Alabama still wants to be challenged in 2025-26 and Oats said "We're going to try to have the best schedule in the country again."
Here's a look at Alabama's history against each of its non-conference opponents ahead of next season.
Nov. 3: vs. North Dakota
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on Dec. 18, 2024.
Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide narrowly escaped with a 97-90 road win in the first-ever matchup between these two programs. Mark Sears and Grant Nelson scored 23 points apiece, but North Dakota's Treysen Eaglestaff––who transferred out this offseason––dropped 40 points, including eight threes in this offensive showdown.
Nov. 8: at St. John’s
All-Time Series: The two programs are tied 2-2 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 17, 1955.
Last Meeting: This will be Alabama's first game against St. John's since Wimp Sanderson coached the Crimson Tide to a 69-68 NCAA Tournament win on Long Island on March 14, 1982. It's also the first time that Alabama's played in MSG––nicknamed "The World's Most Famous Arena"––since the NIT Tip-off in 2013.
Nov. 13: vs. Purdue
All-Time Series: Purdue leads 7-3 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 26, 1976.
Last Meeting: Alabama fell to No. 13 Purdue 87-78 on Nov. 15, 2024 on the road for its first loss of last season. The Boilermakers had the lead for a heavy majority of the game and had a massive run in the second half. Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn (26 points), Consensus First Team All-American Braden Smith (17) and Fletcher Loyer (17)––all of whom are returning for 2025-26––combined for 60 points.
Nov. 19: at Illinois (in Chicago)
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 4-1 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 12, 1953.
Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide cruised past the Fighting Illini 100-87 on Nov. 20, 2024 in Birmingham. Grant Nelson scored 23 points, including 19 in the first half, while Aden Holloway netted 18 with Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Labaron Philon each tallying 16 points. Alabama showed its true depth as eventual Consensus First Team All-American Mark Sears didn't score a single point.
Nov. 24: vs. Gonzaga (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
All-Time Series: The two programs are tied 1-1 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 4, 2021.
Last Meeting: Alabama forward Brandon Miller's 36 points were not enough to beat Gonzaga 100-90 on Dec. 17, 2022 in Birmingham. Bulldogs big man Drew Timme's 29-point double-double, five other players scoring in the double digits, were just too much for the Tide.
Nov. 25: vs. UNLV (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on Dec. 1, 2020.
Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide took down the Rebels 86-74 in Asheville, N.C. John Petty Jr. led the way with 22 on 6 of 10 from deep to go along with six assists and a block. Jahvon Quinerly also impressed with 17 points and four assists while Herb Jones, Jaden Shackelford and Josh Primo each reached double digits.
Dec. 3: vs. Clemson (SEC/ACC Challenge)
All-Time Series: Clemson leads 8-5 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1930.
Last Meeting: Alabama outlasted Clemson 89-82 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, which sent the Crimson Tide to its first Final Four in program history. Mark Sears scored 23 points on 7 of 14 from deep while Jarin Stevenson added 19 points off the bench. Alabama also hosted the Tigers in the inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge in 2023, but Clemson won the battle 85-78.
Dec. 7: vs. UTSA
All-Time Series: The Crimson Tide and Roadrunners have never faced each other before. That said, Alabama has gone head-to-head with every other member of the American Athletic Conference and has logged a combined record of 39-27 against it.
Last Meeting: This year's game in Coleman Coliseum will be the first-ever meeting between these two programs.
Dec. 13: vs. Arizona (in Birmingham for C.M. Newton Classic)
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 3-2 with the first matchup occurring on March 15, 1985.
Last Meeting: The Wildcats defeated the Crimson Tide 87-74 on Dec. 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Grant Nelson (17 points), Sam Walters (15), Mark Sears (12) and Aaron Estrada's (11) double-digit scoring performances were far from enough as Arizona had five players reach 10-plus points while committing four fewer turnovers.
Dec. 17: vs. South Florida
All-Time Series: The two programs are tied 1-1 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 7, 2013.
Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide took the Bulls down 82-71 on Dec. 2, 2014 in Tuscaloosa following a big first-half performance. Rodney Cooper led Alabama with 20 points, but fellow starters Ricky Tarrant and Levi Randolph scored 17 and 14 respectively, while Justin Coleman and Michael Kessens combined for 20 points off the bench. Tarrant also recorded eight assists and five steals.
Dec. 21: vs. Kennesaw State (in Huntsville, Alabama)
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on Nov. 13, 2015.
Last Meeting: Despite Kennesaw State guard Yonel Brown's 34-point performance, Alabama came out on top 77-64 thanks to a big first-half lead in Coleman Coliseum. Retin Obasohan led the Crimson Tide in points (18) and steals (3), while Dazon Ingram was just behind with 16 points and two steals. Shannon Hale joined these two in the double-digit scoring club with 13 points.
Dec. 29: vs. Yale
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on Dec. 28, 2008.
Last Meeting: As stated above, these two programs have met just one time with the Crimson Tide coming out on top 66-63 in Coleman Coliseum. Alonzo Gee led Alabama with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in this low-scoring affair. Senior Hillman also shined with 18 points, while senior Ronald Steele added 16 along with seven rebounds and six assists.
All Opponents Combined
(Excluding UTSA, who Alabama has never faced)
- All-Time Games: Alabama 23, Opponents 22
- All-Time Overall Series: Alabama 6, Opponents 2, Tied 3
- Last Meeting: Alabama 8, Opponents 3