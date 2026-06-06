Report: Alabama Basketball's 2026-27 Season-Opening Opponent Revealed

Alabama basketball will open its 2026-27 season at home against Sam Houston on Nov. 2, per BamaOnline.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats lost his first season opener in 2019 against Penn, but he's come out victorious in every one ever since.

The Crimson Tide and the Bearkats have only met once, back on Dec. 27, 1997, as Alabama won 77-58 in Oklahoma City.

Sam Houston finished last season 22-12, including a 13-7 record in Conference USA. It was the Bearkats' most wins since 2014-15 (26-9). Sam Houston is led by head coach Chris Mudge, who will be entering his fourth season with the program.

The Crimson Tide met its expectations last season. It started the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and entered March Madness at the same spot.

After reaching the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament, Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal: forwards Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell, plus guards Jalil Bethea and Davion Hannah. Additionally, guard Labaron Philon Jr. is remaining in the 2026 NBA Draft, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette and Noah Williamson exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

That said, Amari Allen withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on May 27's deadline, as he's expected to lead the 2026-27 team. The Crimson Tide gained four players from the transfer portal could have five returners from this past season. This is on top of the three freshmen coming to Tuscaloosa this summer. Each of the newcomers signed with Alabama on Thursday.

Alabama's 2026-27 nonconference schedule is nearing completion, as there are only a couple more slots to fill.

Alabama's 2026-27 Schedule as of June 6

Nov. 6: vs. Sam Houston

Nov. 13: vs. Seton Hall

Nov. 24: vs. Baylor at Players Era Championships in Las Vegas

Nov. 26: vs. winner of Gonzaga/Kansas State at Players Era

Nov. 27: vs. winner of Michigan/Creighton/Miami/TCU at Players Era (if Alabama wins prior matchups)

Nov. 28: Players Era Championship vs. winner of Tennessee/Maryland/Iowa State/San Diego State/St. John's/Oregon/Louisville/Texas Tech (if Alabama contends)

Dec. 2: at Miami in ACC/SEC Challenge

Dec. 12: vs. St. John’s in Birmingham

Alabama will also face Houston in the Jimmy V Classic, but that date is unknown at this time. The same is said for the Tide's second part of a home-and-home series at South Florida.

Nate Oats in Season Openers at Alabama:

2019-20 vs. Penn: L (81-80)

2020-21 vs. Jacksonville State: W (81-57)

2021-22 vs. Louisiana Tech: W (93-64)

2022-23 vs. Longwood: W (75-54)

2023-24 vs. Morehead State: W (105-73)

2024-25 vs. UNC Asheville: W (110-54)

2025-26 vs. North Dakota: W (91-62)

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