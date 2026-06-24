Alabama Basketball's Home, Away SEC Opponents for 2026-27 Season

Alabama basketball's home and away SEC opponents for the 2026-27 season have been revealed, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The Crimson Tide, which finished last season with a 25-10 record (13-6 SEC), will play nine home games and another nine on the road against the conference next season. The dates for these SEC matchups are yet to be announced, as the non-conference schedule is still being finalized.

Here's a look at Alabama's SEC opponents for this upcoming season, as each team has its 2025-26 overall record and conference record (including the postseason) listed.

Home and Away

Arkansas: 28-9 (16-5 SEC)

Auburn: 22-17 (8-12 SEC)

Mississippi State: 13-19 (5-14 SEC)

Home

vs. Florida: 27-8 (17-3 SEC)

vs. Georgia: 22-11 (10-9 SEC)

vs. LSU: 15-17 (3-16 SEC)

vs. Oklahoma: 21-16 (9-12 SEC)

vs. Ole Miss: 15-20 (7-15 SEC)

vs. Vanderbilt: 27-9 (13-8 SEC)

Away

at Kentucky: 22-14 (12-9 SEC)

at Missouri: 20-13 (10-9 SEC)

at South Carolina: 13-19 (4-15 SEC)

at Tennessee: 25-12 (12-8 SEC)

at Texas: 21-15 (9-10 SEC)

at Texas A&M: 22-12 (11-8 SEC)

Last Meeting with Arkansas: The No. 25 Crimson Tide took down No. 20 Arkansas 117-115 at home on Feb. 18 in a double overtime game for the ages. It was Alabama's fifth consecutive win, raising the Tide up to the No. 2 spot in the SEC standings. Alabama’s 117 points are the second-most scored in school history. Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. scored a career-high 35 points, while forwards Amari Allen and Aiden Sherrell both recorded double-doubles. Houston Mallette did not have any points in regulation, but in overtime, only Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr. had more points in the extra period (8) than Mallette (6). Acuff scored the most points (49) by a freshman in Division I history, while fellow Razorbacks Meleek Thomas (24) and Billy Richmond III (20) combined for 44 points.

Last Meeting with Auburn: The Crimson Tide beat Auburn 96-84 in the regular-season finale at home on March 7. The win clinched Alabama the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament, as it needed to come out victorious in order to break the tie in the conference standings with Arkansas, which is now the 3-seed. Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr. scored 21 points each. The duo helped the Crimson Tide get into the lane effectively, as Alabama outscored Auburn in the paint 58-32. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded the Tigers 42-28, including the use of 19 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points.

Last Meeting with Florida: The Crimson Tide was obliterated by Florida 100-77 on the road on Feb. 1. The Crimson Tide has now lost five consecutive games to the Gators by an average scoreboard margin of 16.4 points. The Gators' post players made things way too difficult for Alabama's bigs to get anything going in the paint. Florida outscored Alabama in the paint 72-26. The most glaring issue of the game was turnovers, as UA turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 25 Florida points off them. Aden Holloway scored 19 points for the Crimson Tide, but the Tide couldn't get defensive stops.

Last Meeting with Georgia: The Crimson Tide fell to Georgia 98-88 on the road on March 3, ending Alabama's eight-game win streak. The Bulldogs bit UA down low, as they finished the game with 40 points in the paint compared to the Tide's 18. Georgia put up 25 second-chance points, while Alabama tallied nine. Philon and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. combined for 45 points, but it wasn't enough compared to Georgia's Kanon Catchings' 32 by himself. Oats and company would've locked up the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament had they won.

Last Meeting with Kentucky: Following Jan. 3's 89-74 SEC-opening home win over Kentucky, then-No. 14 Alabama joined a small handful of SEC programs to take down the Wildcats four consecutive times. Aden Holloway scored 26 points. Labaron Philon Jr. also shined with 13 points in the second half alone — ending Kentucky's comeback effort down the stretch. Other standout performances from the Crimson Tide include 14 points from Houston Mallette, 11 points and nine rebounds from Amari Allen and a season-high 10 points from Noah Williamson.

Last Meeting with LSU: The then-No. 25 Crimson Tide took down LSU 90-83 on the road on Feb. 21, Feb. 18 It was Alabama's sixth consecutive win, and gave head coach Nate Oats his fourth straight season with at least 20 victories. Aden Holloway led the way with 17 points and put up what head coach Nate Oats called the guard's best game "on the defensive end all year." Amari Allen and London Jemison were also big down the stretch as they finished the game with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Aiden Sherrell had 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

Last Meeting with Mississippi State: The Crimson Tide cruised past Mississippi State 100-75 at home on Feb. 25. Alabama tied its season-high for 3-pointers with 22, including 16 in the first half. Amari Allen went 5 for 5 from deep in the first half and finished the night with a team-best 23 points. While Labaron Philon Jr. sat out with an injury, Aden Holloway led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Nevertheless, Alabama's heater turned cold during the second half, as Mississippi State adjusted defensively and the Tide shot 6 of 23 (26 percent) from behind the arc.

Last Meeting with Missouri: The Crimson Tide dismantled Missouri 90-64 at home on Jan. 27. Alabama led 24-21 at around the midway point of the first half, but the Crimson Tide proceeded to go on an 18-8 run and never looked back. Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the way offensively, as he tallied 21 points on a career-high 7-for-10 from downtown. Defensively, UA allowed its fewest points to a Power Four opponent this season, including just 11 for Mizzou forward Mark Mitchell, who had 31 in last year's meeting. Alabama's frontcourt duo of Aiden Sherrell and Charles Bediako also stood out, as they combined for 30 points.

Last Meeting with Oklahoma: The then-No. 18 Crimson Tide outlasted Oklahoma 83-81 on the road on Jan. 17. The contest was gridlocked at the beginning, but the Sooners found a way to end the first half on an 11-0 run. Nevertheless, within the first eight minutes of the second half, Aiden Sherrell was already up to 19 points, including 12 of UA's first 24 points in that time frame. Labaron Philon Jr. proceeded to take over, as he finished with 23 points, including 17 in the second half alone. This duo was responsible for 31 of Alabama's 50 second-half points.

Last Meeting with Ole Miss: The Crimson Tide fell to Ole Miss 80-79 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal on March 13. Alabama, which was the 2-seed, had a double-bye and didn't play until Friday, while the 15-seed Rebels took down 10-seed Texas and 7-seed Georgia in back-to-back days before upsetting Alabama. Ole Miss went up by multiple possessions within the first few minutes, and the Crimson Tide had to play catch-up from there. But UA never took the lead or even tied the game, as it got complacent.

Last Meeting with South Carolina: The then-unranked Crimson Tide took down South Carolina 89-75 at home on Feb. 14. It was Alabama's fourth consecutive win, putting the program back into the AP Top 25 after a two-week absence. Four of the Crimson Tide's five returners from last season's team led in the scoring column. Aden Holloway tallied 20 points, and fellow guards Latrell Wrightsell Jr. plus Labaron Philon Jr. had 19 apiece, while forward Aiden Sherrell put up 11. Freshman Amari Allen was next with eight points, and he also recorded 10 rebounds. Nevertheless, the Gamecocks tallied 43 points in the second half, including 24 from guard Meechie Johnson.

Last Meeting with Tennessee: The then-No. 17 Crimson Tide took down then-No. 22 Tennessee 71-69 on the road on Feb. 28. The Crimson Tide overcame a mountainous 13-point deficit, thanks to an incredible second-half effort on both ends of the floor. Head coach Nate Oats crowned Aiden Sherrell "the MVP," but Latrell Wrightsell Jr. finished with a team-high 25 points. Additionally, Labaron Philon Jr., who had 13 of UA's final 18 points, hit the game-winning shot with under 23 seconds remaining. It was Alabama's first lead of the entire game, but it's all the Tide needed to get out of Knoxville with its eighth consecutive win.

Last Meeting with Texas: The then-No. 13 Crimson Tide fell to Texas 92-88 at home on Jan. 10. play. Alabama's highly touted backcourt duo of Labaron Philon Jr. (21 points) and Aden Holloway (18) combined for 39 points, but they each missed a pair of free throws. The Crimson Tide went a very efficient 11 of 12 from the free-throw line in the first half, but an abysmal 8 of 15 in the second. Texas was led offensively by Jordan Pope’s 28 points, including 20 in the second half alone. Longhorns guard Tramon Mark tallied 16 in the first period.

Last Meeting with Texas A&M: The Crimson Tide outlasted Texas A&M 100-97 at home on Feb. 4. This was a much-needed win for the Crimson Tide, as UA became unranked earlier in the week for the first time since January 2024. Additionally, this was a victory over the top team in the SEC standings, which will hopefully be the key to turning the Tide around for the remainder of the season. Alabama had six of its eight players who saw time on the floor score 10-plus points. Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr. combined for 29 points in the second half, and the rest of the Crimson Tide scored 25!

Last Meeting with Vanderbilt: The Crimson Tide suffered its first SEC loss on Jan. 7 after falling to No. 11 Vanderbilt 96-90 on the road. Preseason All-SEC guard Labaron Philon Jr. was taken out early in the second half and never returned due to "full-body cramps." Alabama put together a solid comeback effort, as freshman forward Amari Allen (career-high 25 points) and guard Aden Holloway (22) kept their team in it. Allen also collected team highs in rebounds (11) and assists (4). However, it wasn't enough due to Vanderbilt guards Tyler Tanner (29 points) and Duke Miles (19) combining for 48 points.

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