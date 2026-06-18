Alabama Basketball Schedules Two-Year Series with Big Ten Program

Alabama basketball has scheduled a two-year neutral-site series with Iowa, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The first game will be in Des Moines, Iowa, at the Casey's Center this upcoming season on Dec. 21, per 247Sports' Eliot Clough. There will also be a return game in Mobile, Alabama, coming in 2027-28.

The Crimson Tide and the Hawkeyes have only met twice before, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 19, 2006, and the last coming on Nov. 20, 2010. Both games were a part of the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands.

Alabama won the first meeting 72-60 in the semifinals round and went on to beat Xavier in the Championship. Iowa won the second game 55-47 in the second round of the consolation bracket.

The Hawkeyes exceeded expectations last season, as head coach Ben McCollum led his team to a 24-13 (10-10 Big Ten) record. This includes an NCAA Tournament run that ended in the Elite Eight after South Region 9-seed Iowa beat 8-seed Clemson in the first round, 1-seed and then-defending national champion Florida in the second and 4-seed Nebraska in the Sweet 16.

The Crimson Tide met its expectations last season. It started the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and entered March Madness at the same spot.

After reaching the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament, Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal: forwards Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell, plus guards Jalil Bethea and Davion Hannah. Additionally, guard Labaron Philon Jr. is remaining in the 2026 NBA Draft, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette and Noah Williamson exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

That said, Amari Allen withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on May 27's deadline, as he's expected to lead the 2026-27 team. The Crimson Tide gained four players from the transfer portal could have five returners from this past season. This is on top of the three freshmen coming to Tuscaloosa this summer. Each of the newcomers signed with Alabama on June 4.

Alabama's 2026-27 nonconference schedule is nearing completion, as there are only a couple more slots to fill.

Alabama's 2026-27 Schedule as of June 18

Nov. 6: vs. Sam Houston

Nov. 13: vs. Seton Hall

Nov. 24: vs. Baylor at Players Era Championships in Las Vegas

Nov. 26: vs. winner of Gonzaga/Kansas State at Players Era

Nov. 27: vs. winner of Michigan/Creighton/Miami/TCU at Players Era (if Alabama wins prior matchups)

Nov. 28: Players Era Championship vs. winner of Tennessee/Maryland/Iowa State/San Diego State/St. John's/Oregon/Louisville/Texas Tech (if Alabama contends)

Dec. 2: at Miami in ACC/SEC Challenge

Dec. 12: vs. St. John’s in Birmingham

Dec. 21: vs. Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa

Alabama will also face Houston in the Jimmy V Classic, but that date is unknown at this time. The same is said for the Tide's second part of a home-and-home series at South Florida.

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