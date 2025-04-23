2025 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Defensive Lineman Tim Smith
The transfer portal is perhaps the hottest topic in college sports today. Its popularity has skyrocketed every year since its launch in October 2018. While there wasn’t a jaw-dropping amount of roster movement in the first couple of years, now thousands are starting a new chapter at another school.
Former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith committed to the Crimson Tide less than one year after the creation of the transfer portal. Smith’s first season came in 2020, as head coach Nick Saban and company went undefeated and won the program’s 18th National Championship.
Smith was a reserve in 2020 but upgraded a tiny bit the next season as he was the starting defensive lineman for two games. In the 2022 season, the junior started in roughly half of the games, but despite the lack of consistent time on the field, he stayed with the Crimson Tide and didn’t enter the transfer portal.
Smith’s return for the 2023 season increased his impact a ton as he started in 10 games. This past season, he started in every game and played a key role in clogging the lanes and opening holes for the Crimson Tide’s swarm defense under defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Smith probably could’ve earned more starting reps much earlier had he joined the trend that is the transfer portal. However, he decided to stay and his gradual increase in playing time at Alabama has helped him become an intriguing prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 50
Position: DL
Hometown: Gifford, Fla.
High School: Sebastian River
Recruiting Class: 2020
Recruiting Rating: Consensus 4-star, No. 28 overall, No. 5 at position, No. 6 in the state
Did he play in an All-Star Game? 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Accomplishments
- Finished Crimson Tide career 5-0 against Auburn
- Logged 35 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with two sacks and a pass breakup in 2024
- Started in 30 of Alabama’s last 40 games
- 2020 national champion
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-4
Weight: 302 pounds
Hand: 10 3/8 inches
Arm: 33’’
Wing: 81 7/8“
40-yard dash: 5.17 seconds
10-yard split: 1.82
Vertical jump: 23”
Broad jump: 8’2”
What They're Saying
“Hard hat defensive tackle who is much more of a plugger than a playmaker. Smith has average size and traits, but he thumps blockers with accurate strikes and anchors down to clog lanes. He can set a firm edge or control the block as a two-gapper but a lack of length could catch up with him as a pro. He has enough power to get into the pocket on occasion, but he might need scheme help to get home as a rusher. Smith plays with pretty good power and sound technique. He could become a rotational defender in the NFL.”- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
Mock Draft
In The Athletic’s April 22 mock draft, Smith was projected No. 214 overall (third-to-last pick of the sixth round) to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Projection
Round 5-6
The Last Word
Smith on aiming to continue Alabama's defensive lineman NFL success:
"Alabama has always had a great group of defensive lineman," Smith said at the NFL Combine. "Some still have long careers in the NFL and hopefully I'll want to do the same. This program who made me who I am today, I'm going to continue that legacy"
This is the ninth and final story in a series of profiles of former players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.