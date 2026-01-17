Alabama Lands Fourth Defensive Lineman From Transfer Portal

Alabama has landed Oregon transfer defensive lineman Terrance Green from the transfer portal, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Green totaled 23 tackles, including three for loss, one sack, and three pass breakups in his time with the Ducks. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Green is the second player to transfer to Alabama on Saturday, joining former Ole Miss offensive lineman Ethan Fields.

Green is one of 17 incoming transfers for the Crimson Tide, joining former Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford, former USC defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, former North Alabama punter Adam Watford, former Syracuse long snapper Ethan Stangle, former Mercer defensive back Carmelo O'Neal, former Michigan offensive linemen Kaden Strayhorn and Ty Haywood, former Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson, former Mississippi State defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones and former Marshall kicker Lorcan Quinn, former NC State wide receiver Noah Rogers, former Cal Poly offensive lineman Racin Delgatty, former Washington defensive lineman Caleb Smith, former Texas offensive lineman Nick Brooks and the aforementioned Ethan Fields. Alabama also landed a preferred walk-on in Jacksonville State tight end Jaxon Shuttlesworth.

As of Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. CT, pending any other transfers, the Crimson Tide will have the following defensive linemen for 2026: Jeremiah Beaman, Isaia Faga, Fatutoa Henry, Edric Hill, Steve Bolo Mboumoua, and London Simmons, plus the transfers Green, Thompkins, Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Smith and incoming freshmen Jamarion Matthews, Nolan Wilson, Kamhariyan Johnson, Malique' Franklin and Corey Howard. Not a ton of experience across the board.

This story will be updated.

