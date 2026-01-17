Alabama Adds Fifth Offensive Lineman from Transfer Portal

Alabama has added former Ole Miss offensive lineman Ethan Fields from the transfer portal, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. Fields will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Fields appeared in five games and 63 total offensive guard snaps for Ole Miss this season. He saw action in four contests in 2024 and redshirted as a freshman in 2023 after never seeing the field.

The former three-star recruit from Dutchtown High School in Geismar, La., was ranked as the No. 901 prospect in the class of 2023, the No. 186 interior offensive lineman and the No. 36 player in the state of Louisiana, per On3.

Fields originally committed to Purdue on June 27, 2022, but on Dec. 15 of that same year, he visited Ole Miss. One day later, he decommitted from the Boilermakers and committed to the Rebels. He signed with Ole Miss five days later and enrolled on Aug. 14, 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder adds to the Crimson Tide's depth at this position.

Fields is one of 16 incoming transfers for the Crimson Tide, joining former Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford, former USC defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, former North Alabama punter Adam Watford, former Syracuse long snapper Ethan Stangle, former Mercer defensive back Carmelo O'Neal, former Michigan offensive linemen Kaden Strayhorn and Ty Haywood, former Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson, former Mississippi State defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones and former Marshall kicker Lorcan Quinn, former NC State wide receiver Noah Rogers, former Cal Poly offensive lineman Racin Delgatty and former Washington defensive lineman Caleb Smith. Alabama also landed a preferred walk-on in Jacksonville State tight end Jaxon Shuttlesworth.

In addition to Fields and the other four incoming offensive line transfers, this position group for Alabama in 2026 will be composed of Michael Carroll, William Sanders, Casey Poe, Mal Waldrep, Jackson Lloyd, plus incoming freshman Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, Jared Doughty and Tyrell Miller. Carroll is the only returning Alabama offensive lineman with any starting experience, as he held that status for five of his 13 games that he played.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2, and closed on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

KEEP UP WITH ALL THE PORTAL NEWS IN THE BAMACENTRAL TRANSFER TRACKER

Read More: