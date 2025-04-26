Tim Smith Selected No. 190 Overall in 2025 NFL Draft
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 190 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.
With this pick, the Crimson Tide continues a 14-year streak with seven draft picks.
Smith joins offensive guard Tyler Booker, who was selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys, linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who the Philadelphia Eagles picked up at No. 31, quarterback Jalen Milroe, who received a phone call from the Seattle Seahawks in the third round at No. 92, Malachi Moore to the New York Jets at 130th, outside linebacker Que Robinson to the Denver at 134, and tight end Robbie Ouzts joined Milroe in Seattle at No. 175.
Smith committed to the Crimson Tide as a junior in high school less than one year after the creation of the transfer portal. Smith’s first season came in 2020, as head coach Nick Saban and company went undefeated and won the program’s 18th National Championship.
Smith was a reserve in 2020 but upgraded a tiny bit the next season as he was the starting defensive lineman for two games. In the 2022 season, the junior started in roughly half of the games, but despite the lack of consistent time on the field, he stayed with the Crimson Tide and didn’t enter the transfer portal.
Smith’s return for the 2023 season increased his impact a ton as he started in 10 games. This past season, he started in every game and played a key role in clogging the lanes and opening holes for the Crimson Tide’s swarm defense under defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Smith probably could’ve earned more starting reps much earlier had he joined the trend that is the transfer portal. However, he decided to stay and his gradual increase in playing time at Alabama has helped him become an intriguing prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 50
Position: DL
Hometown: Gifford, Fla.
High School: Sebastian River
Recruiting Class: 2020
Recruiting Rating: Consensus 4-star, No. 28 overall, No. 5 at position, No. 6 in the state
Did he play in an All-Star Game? 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Accomplishments
- Finished Crimson Tide career 5-0 against Auburn
- Logged 35 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with two sacks and a pass breakup in 2024
- Started in 30 of Alabama’s last 40 games2020 national champion
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-4
Weight: 302 pounds
Hand: 10 3/8 inches
Arm: 33’’
Wing: 81 7/8“
40-yard dash: 5.17 seconds
10-yard split: 1.82
Vertical jump: 23”
Broad jump: 8’2”
