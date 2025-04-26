Alabama 'Swiss Army Knife' Robbie Ouzts Drafted No. 175 Overall
Alabama's Robbie Ouzts was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 175 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Although he's listed as a tight end Ouzts has often been called a "Swiss army knife" as he's also lined up at H-back and fullback.
Ouzts becomes the sixth member of the Crimson Tide to join the 2025 draft class as he joins offensive guard Tyler Booker, who was selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys, linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who the Philadelphia Eagles picked up at No. 31, quarterback Jalen Milroe, who received a phone call from the Seattle Seahawks in the third round at No. 92, Malachi Moore to the New York Jets at 130th and outside linebacker Que Robinson to the Denver at 134.
Ouzts and Milroe are teammates once again.
Ouzts, who spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa, can line up in the backfield or on the line of scrimmage. It's a physical role, to be sure, regardless of which of those ways a team may decide to use him in the NFL (if not both).
While not a more traditional (or, perhaps in this context, modern) receiving tight end, Ouzts can affect games there on shorter routes, including in red zone situations. His physical attributes and blocking capabilities do bring some versatility to the table, as he can contribute on run and pass plays.
Player Info:
- Jersey number: 45
- Position: Fullback/Tight End
- Birthday: September 6, 2002
- Hometown: Rock Hill, South Carolina
- High school: Rock Hill High School
- Recruiting class: 2021
- Recruiting rating: Three-star
- Did he play in an all-star game? No
Accomplishments:
- Hauled in three touchdown catches during his time at Alabama, including in the 2024 season finale against Michigan.
- Established himself as a hard-nosed blocker capable of playing in multiple spots on the field.
- Set a career high in receptions and receiving yards during his final season with the Crimson Tide, with 108 yards on eight catches.
NFL Combine/Pro Day:
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 274 lbs.
Hand: 9 and 3/4"
Arm: 31 and 1/4"
40-yard dash: 4.91
10-yard split: 1.64
Vertical jump: 34"
Broad jump: 9'11"
Bama in the NFL:
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL