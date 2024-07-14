What was Nick Saban's Best Defense at Alabama?
It seems only fitting that The Saban 250 concludes with a look at the defensive team rankings, especially since the former head coach really made his mark on that side of the ball. Before he became a head coach, Nick Saban was a defensive back himself at Kent State, a secondary coach as he worked his way up as an assistant coach, and the coordinator at both Michigan State and the Cleveland Browns.
Of course, he once called those four years on Lake Erie the "worst of my life," but he's always maintained a good relationship with his former boss, for Bill Belichick. The point is, when Saban arrived at Alabama, the Crimson Tide first made its mark on defense as the 2008 led the way to the SEC Championship Game.
Midway through his time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama did give up some of its defensive prowess in order to improve offensively, if for no reason other than the up-tempo play forced the defense to be on the field more. However, take note that of the 17 seasons Saban was coaching the Crimson Tide it finished nationally in the top five in total defense nine times, and was in the top 10 another season at No. 7. It's worst finish in that statistical category was No. 32.
Nevertheless, there are really only two options when it comes to selecting Sban's best defense, 2011 and 2016. The 2011 team was the first since Oklahoma in 1986 to finish No. 1 in each of the four major defensive categories: total, scoring, rushing and pass efficiency. It also shut out LSU in the national championship game. The 2016 team had more talent as its the only unit in which every starter was drafted, and it came close to matching the 2011 statistical rankings. However, the 2016 team nearly averaged a touchdown off turnovers per game, with 12.
Including kick and punt returns, the 2016 Crimson Tide recorded a single-season record of 15 non-offensive touchdowns, which was the most in a season by any FBS team in the last 20 years. It might take another two decades for that to be equalled. Alabama also scored a non-offensive touchdown in 10 straight games, stretching from to the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan State on Dec. 31, 2015 to the Texas A&M game on Oct. 22, 2016, for 14 non-offensive scores in that span – four interceptions, four punt returns, five fumble recoveries and a kickoff return.
Overall, Alabama notched 93 non-offensive touchdowns during the Saban era, including 40 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and 10 blocked kicks or punts. The other 29 were all on kick or punt returns.
Do the touchdowns off turnovers put 2016 over the top? Take a look and decide for yourself:
As a reminder about the team capsules:
- Consensus All-Americans is the NCAA standard, which includes only the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Water Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News. A * indicates the player was a unanimous selection.
- The future draft picks are among starters only. The listed starters are straight from the Alabama record book and each season summary. For shared roles only one player was considered and the total of future draft picks could not exceed 11. For the first-round selections, the player with better draft status was used.
- Major Awards are prominent national honors only. For All-SEC, only the coaches’ first-team selections were used. Major stats and rankings are from the NCAA.
2016 (14-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: Jonathan Allen, DL; Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB; * Reuben Foster, LB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 11 (5)
• Major Awards: Walter Camp Player of the Year (Jonathan Allen); Chuck Bednarik Award (Allen); Butkus Award (Rueben Foster); Bronko Nagurski Award (Allen); Lombardi Award (Allen); Ted Hendricks Award (Allen)
• All-SEC: Jonathan Allen, Reuben Foster, Minkah Fitzpatrick
• SEC honors: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (Jonathan Allen)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 261.8 (2); Scoring 13.0 (1); Rushing 63.9 (1); Pass Eff. 106.5 (9)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 1.9 (19); TDs off turnovers: 12
• Starters: DE Jonathan Allen, NG Da’Ron Payne, DE Dalvin Tomlinson, SLB Ryan Anderson, MLB Shaun Dion Hamilton, WLB Reuben Foster, JACK Tim Williams, CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Anthony Averett, SS Eddie Jackson/Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS Ronnie Harrison, STAR Minkah Fitzpatrick/Tony Brown.
• Coordinator: Jeremy Pruitt
2011 (12-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Mark Barron, DB; Dont’a Hightower, LB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 8 (3)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Dont’a Hightower, Courtney Upshaw, Mark Barron
• SEC honors:
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 183.6 (1); Scoring 8.2 (1); Rushing 72.2 (1); Pass Eff. 83.7 (1)
• Turnovers average 1.7 (T67); TDs off turnovers: 4
• Starters: DE Jesse Williams, NG Josh Chapman, DE Damion Square, SLB Jerrell Harris, MLB Dont’a Hightower, WLB Nico Johnson, JACK Courtney Upshaw, CB DeQuan Menzie, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, SS Robert Lester, FS Mark Barron.
• Coordinator: Kirby Smart
2009 (14-0)
• Consensus All-Americans: Javier Arenas, DB; Terrence Cody, DL; * Rolando McClain, LB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 8 (4)
• Major Awards: Butkus Award (Rolando McClain)
• All-SEC: Terrence Cody, Rolando McClain, Javier Arenas, Mark Barron
• SEC honors: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (Rolando McClain)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 244.1 (2); Scoring 11.7 (2); Rushing 78.1 (2); Pass Eff. 87.7 (2)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 0.6 (107); TDs off turnovers: 3
• Starters: DE Lorenzo Washington, NT Terrence Cody, DE Brandon Deaderick, SLB Cory Reamer, MLB Rolando McClain, WLB Dont’a Hightower, JACK Eryk Anders, LCB Javier Arenas, SS Mark Barron, FS Justin Woodall, RCB Kareem Jackson, DB Marquis Johnson.
• Coordinator: Kirby Smart
2017 (13-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 9 (3)
• Major Awards: Chuck Bednarik Award (Minkah Fitzpatrick); Thorpe Award (Minkah Fitzpatrick)
• All-SEC: Raekwon Davis, Minkah Fitzpatrick
• SEC honors:
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 260.4 (1); Scoring 11.9 (1); Rushing 94.7 (1); Pass Eff. 96.78 (2)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 1.6 (T53); TDs off turnovers: 2
• Starters: DE Da’Shawn Hand, NG Da’Ron Payne, DE Raekwon Davis/Isaiah Buggs, SLB Jamey Mosley, MLB Shaun Dion Hamilton/Mack Wilson, WLB Rashaan Evans, JACK Anfernee Jennings, CB Anthony Averett, CB Levi Wallace, SS Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS Ronnie Harrison, STAR Tony Brown.
• Coordinator: Jeremy Pruitt
2012 (13-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Dee Milliner, DB; C.J. Mosley, LB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 7 (3)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: C.J. Mosley, Dee Milliner
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 250.0 (1); Scoring 10.9 (1); Rushing 76.4 (1); Pass Eff. 103.7 (7)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 2.2 (T26); TDs off turnovers: 2
• Starters: DE Ed Stinson, NG Jesse Williams, DE Damion Square, SLB Adrian Hubbard, MLB Trey Depriest/Nico Johnson, WLB C.J. Mosley, JACK Xzavier Dickson, CB Dee Milliner, CB Deion Belue, SS Vinnie Sunseri/Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, FS Robert Lester.
• Coordinator: Kirby Smart
2021 (13-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Will Anderson Jr., LB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 10 (4) so far
• Major Awards: Bronko Nagurski Award (Will Anderson Jr.)
• All-SEC: Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle,
• SEC honors: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (Will Anderson Jr.)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 304.1 (7); Scoring 20.1(18); Rushing 86.0 (4); Pass Eff. 132.54 (63)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 1.3 (67); TDs off turnovers: 4
• Starters: DE Phidarian Mathis, NG DJ Dale, DE Byron Young/Justin Eboigbe, SLB Drew Sanders/Dallas Turner, MLB Henry To’oTo’o, WLB Christian Harris, JACK Will Anderson Jr., CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB Josh Jobe, SS Jordan Battle, FS DeMarcco Hellams, STAR Brian Branch/Malachi Moore.
• Coordinator: Pete Golding
2008 (12-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: Terrence Cody, DL
• Future draft picks (First Round): 8 (3)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Rashad Johnson
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 263.5 (3); Scoring 14.3 (7); Rushing 74.1 (2); Pass Eff. 106.7 (14)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 0.8 (76); TDs off turnovers: 5
• Starters: DE Bobby Greenwood, NG Terrence Cody/Josh Chapman, DE Brandon Deaderick, SAM Cory Reamer, MIKE Rolando McClain, WILL Dont’a Hightower, JACK Brandon Fanney, LCB Javier Arenas, SS Justin Woodall, FS Rashad Johnson, RCB Kareem Jackson, DB Ali Sharrief, DB Marquis Johnson.
• Coordinator: Kirby Smart
2015 (14-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Reggie Ragland; LB A’Shawn Robinson, DL
• Future draft picks (First Round): 8 (2)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Jonathan Allen, A’Shawn Robinson, Reggie Ragland, Eddie Jackson
• SEC honors: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (Reggie Ragland)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 276.3 (3); Scoring 15.1 (3); Rushing 75.7 (1); Pass Eff. 105.2 (8)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 1.8 (T42); TDs off turnovers: 5
• Starters: DE Jonathan Allen, DT Jarran Reed, DE A’Shawn Robinson, SLB Dillon Lee, MLB Reggie Ragland, WLB Shaun Dion Hamilton, JACK Denzel Devall, CB Cyrus Jones, CB Marlon Humphrey, SS Eddie Jackson, FS Geno Matias-Smith
• Coordinator: Kirby Smart
2022 (11-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Will Anderson Jr., LB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 8 (3) so far
• Major Awards: Chuck Bednarik Award (Will Anderson Jr.); Lombardi Award (Anderson); Bronko Nagurski Award (Anderson); Lott Impact Trophy (Anderson)
• All-SEC: Will Anderson Jr., Henry To’oTo’o, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jordan Battler
• SEC honors: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (Will Anderson Jr.)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 318.2 (13); Scoring 18.15 (9); Rushing 130.4 (36); Pass Eff. 108.00 (6)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 0.9 (120); TDs off turnovers: 3
• Starters: DE Tim Smith, NG DJ Dale/ Jaheim Oatis, DE Byron Young, SLB Dallas Turner, MLB Henry To’oTo’o, WLB Jaylen Moody/Deontae Lawson, JACK Will Anderson Jr., CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Terrion Arnold/Eli Ricks, SS Jordan Battle, FS DeMarcco Hellams, STAR Brian Branch.
• Coordinator: Pete Golding
2013 (11-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix; * C.J. Mosley, LB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 5 (2)
• Major Awards: Butkus Award (C.J. Mosley)
• All-SEC: C.J. Mosley, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
• SEC honors: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (C.J. Mosley)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 286.5 (5); Scoring 13.9 (4); Rushing 106.2 (7); Pass Eff. 116.8 (26)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 1.4 (T96); TDs off turnovers: 4
• Starters: NG Brandon Ivory, DE Jeoffrey Pagan, DE Ed Stinson, MLB Trey Depriest, SLB Adian Hubbard, WLB C.J. Mosley, CB John Fulton/Eddie Jackson, CB Deion Belue, JACK Jarrick Williams, SS Vinnie Sunseri/Landon Collins, FS Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
• Coordinator: Kirby Smart
2010 (10-3)
• Consensus All-Americans: None
• Future draft picks (First Round): 7 (4)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Marcell Dareus, Mark Barron
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 286.4 (5); Scoring 13.5 (3); Rushing 110.2 (10); Pass Eff. 103.5 (6)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 0.3 (118); TDs off turnovers: 3
• Starters: DE Marcell Dareus, NG Josh Chapman, DE Luther Davis, SLB Chavis Williams, MLB Nico Johnson, WLB Dont’a Hightower, JACK Courtney Upshaw, CB Dee Milliner, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, SS Will Lowery, FS Robert Lester.
• Coordinator: Kirby Smart
2018 (14-1)
• Consensus All-Americans: Deionte Thompson, DB; * Quinnen Williams, OL
• Future draft picks (First Round): 9 (2)
• Major Awards: Outland Trophy (Quinnen Williams)
• All-SEC: Quinnen Williams, Deionte Thompson
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 319.5 (16); Scoring 18.1 (12); Rushing 121.3 (19); Pass Eff. 115.79 (23)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 1.4 (T78); TDs off turnovers: 5
• Starters: DE Isaiah Buggs, NG Quinnen Williams, DE Raekwon Davis, SLB Christian Miller, MLB Mack Wilson, WLB Dylan Moses, JACK Anfernee Jennings, CB Saivion Smith, CB Trevon Diggs/Patrick Surtain II, SS Xavier McKinney, FS Deionte Thompson, STAR Shyheim Carter.
• Coordinator: Tosh Lupoi/Pete Golding
2023 (12-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: Kool-Aid McKinstry; DB Dallas Turner, LB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 6 (2) so far
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Justin Eboigbe, Dallas Turner, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Caleb Downs, Terrion Arnold
• SEC honors: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (Dallas Turner)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 316.0 (18); Scoring 19.0 (16); Rushing 124.9 (31); Pass Eff. 1212.50 (27)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 1.4 (63); TDs off turnovers: 2
• Starters: DE Jaheim Oatis/Tim Smith, NG Tim Keenan III, DE Justin Eboigbe, SLB Dallas Turner, MLB Trezmen Marshall/Jihaad Campbell, WLB Deonte Lawson, JACK Chris Braswell, CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB Terrion Arnold; SS Caleb Downs, FS Jaylen Key, STAR Malachi Moore.
• Coordinator: Kevin Steele
2014 (12-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Landon Collins, DB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 7 (1)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Jonathan Allen, Reggie Ragland, Landon Collins
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 328.4 (12); Scoring 18.4 (6); Rushing 102.4 (4); Pass Eff. 116.5 (30)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 1.5 (77); TDs off turnovers: 1
• Starters: DE Jonathan Allen, NG A’Shawn Robinson, DE Jarran Reed, JLB Xzavier Dickson, SLB Denzel Devall, MLB Trey DePriest, WLB Reggie Ragland, CB Eddie Jackson, CB Cyrus Jones, SS Landon Collins, FS Nick Perry, STAR Geno Smith.
• Coordinator: Kirby Smart
2019 (11-2)
• Consensus All-Americans: None
• Future draft picks (First Round): 8 (1)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 324.4 (20); Scoring 18.6 (13); Rushing 137.2 (37); Pass Eff. 109.75 (4)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 1.9 (13); TDs off turnovers: 5
• Starters: DE Byron Young, NG DJ Dale, DE Raekwon Davis, SLB Terrell Lewis, MLB Shane Lee, WLB Christian Harris, JACK Anfernee Jennings, CB Trevon Diggs, CB Patrick Surtain II, SS Jared Mayden, FS Xavier McKinney, STAR Shyheim Carter.
• Coordinator: Pete Golding
2020 (13-0)
• Consensus All-Americans: * Parrick Surtain II, DB
• Future draft picks (First Round): 7 (2) so far
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Christian Barmore, Dylan Moses, Patrick Surtain II
• SEC honors: SEC Defensive Player of the Year (Patrick Surtain II)
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 352.2 (32); Scoring 19.4 (13); Rushing 113.1 (17); Pass Eff. 119.37 (18)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 1.7 (43); TDs off turnovers: 4
• Starters: DE Justin Eboigbe, NG DJ Dale, DE Phidarian Mathis/Christian Barmore, SLB Christopher Allen, MLB Dylan Moses, WLB Christian Harris, JACK Will Anderson Jr., CB Patrick Surtain II, CB Josh Jobe, SS Jordan Battle, FS Daniel Wright/DeMarcco Hellams, STAR Malachi Moore.
• Coordinator: Pete Golding
2007 (7-6)
• Consensus All-Americans: None
• Future draft picks (First Round): 2 (1)
• Major Awards: None
• All-SEC: Wallace Gilberry, Rashad Johnson, Simeon Castille
• SEC honors: None
• Major Stats (ranking): Total 345.5 (31); Scoring 22.9 (27); Rushing 124.2 (28); Pass Eff. 117.2 (38)
• Turnovers average (ranking) 1.8 (T49); TDs off turnovers: 0
• Starters: DE Wallace Gillberry, NG Lorenzo Washington, DE Bobby Greenwood, SAM Ezekial Knight, MIKE Rolando McClain, WILL Darren Mustin, JACK Keith Saunders, LCB Simeon Castille, SS Marcus Carter, FS Rashad Johnson, RCB Lionell Mitchell.
• Coordinator: Kevin Steele
This is the fifth of five bonus stories to The Saban 250.