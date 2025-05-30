2026 4-Star LB Anthony Davis Jr. Names Alabama as Finalist
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff may be closing in on another premier prospect from the 2026 recruiting class as official visit season kicks off this weekend.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star linebacker Anthony Davis, Jr. has trimmed his list of potential schools to just five, including Alabama among Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida and Michigan.
Hailing from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, Davis is a 6-foot-2, 200 lb. linebacker ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 20 player at his position in the nation and the No. 26 player in the Peach State.
He is an athletic linebacker with the ability to both rush the passer and drop into coverage. In three seasons of varsity football, Davis has compiled an impressive 175 total tackles, 21 TFL's, 6.5 sacks, six pass deflections and even two interceptions.
He helped guide the Grayson Rams to a 14-1 record and a state championship victory in 2024.
The Georgia native is expected to take official visits to some of his five finalists this summer beginning with Auburn on May 30th. After his time with Hugh Freeze and the Tigers, Davis heads to Ole Miss on June 6th before finishing the summer off with a trip to Tuscaloosa on June 20th.
As of now, Alabama holds five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, four of which are on the defensive side of the ball. If DeBoer and the staff could add a commitment from a player like Davis, it would continue to bolster what is already shaping up to be a very strong defensive class.
Official Visitors for the weekend of June 20
- 5-Star CB Jorden Edmonds - Committed to Alabama on 03/26/2025
- 4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - Committing June 26th
- 4-Star CB Elbert Hill - Committed to USC on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
- 4-Star S Lasiah Jackson - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star DL Emmanuel Ruffin - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Was in Tuscaloosa for April 25th A-Day practice
- 3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Committed to Illinois on 04/06/2025
- 3-Star OT Mitchell Smith - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)