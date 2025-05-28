Alabama in Top Schools for 2026 OT Mitchell Smith
Things continue to look up on the recruiting trail for the Crimson Tide as just last week, Alabama was named a finalist for two 4-Star prospects, and now the Tide has been named a finalist for another talented 2026 prospect.
3-Star offensive tackle Mitchell Smith from Picayune, Mississippi took to social media on Wednesday to officially announce his top eight schools, including Alabama among Florida State, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Clemson, LSU and Texas A&M.
He is also set to visit Tuscaloosa this summer on June 20th, according to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 320 lbs., Smith already has the frame to play tackle with a year left of high school football still. He is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 62 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 25 player in the state of Mississippi.
Last season, as a junior, he helped guide the Picayune Memorial Maroon Tide to an 11-3 record and a berth in the state title game.
Outside of his visit to Tuscaloosa, Smith is also expected to make stops this summer at Vanderbilt (May 30), Auburn (June 6) and Ole Miss (June 13). He has not locked in a commitment date, but could be narrowing his list even further after the conclusion of his official visits.
As of now, Alabama holds five commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 41 team in the nation. While the Tide has gotten off to a bit of a slower start than other programs around the SEC, DeBoer and the staff are still in a great spot heading into the summer.
Official Visitors for the weekend of June 20
- 5-Star CB Jorden Edmonds - Committed to Alabama on 03/26/2025
- 4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - Committing June 26th
- 4-Star CB Elbert Hill - Committed to USC on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
- 4-Star S Lasiah Jackson - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star DL Emmanuel Ruffin - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Was in Tuscaloosa for April 25th A-Day practice
- 3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Committed to Illinois on 04/06/2025
- 3-Star OT Mitchell Smith - Named Alabama in as a finalist on 05/28/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)