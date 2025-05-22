Top Tide Target Ezavier Crowell Announces Commitment Date
The summer ahead will be incredibly important for Alabama's success in the 2026 recruiting class, and this was only further confirmed by a bit of news the Tide received on Thursday.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, one of Alabama's top targets in the 2026 class, running back Ezavier Crowell, has officially confirmed his new commitment date after making the announcement he would no longer be choosing on December 31st.
Crowell will now commit on June 26th, and is set to choose between Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Florida and Texas.
Hailing from Jackson, Alabama, Crowell was originally a member of the 2027 recruiting class before reclassifying in January of this year. The 5-foot-10, 210 lb. running back is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 2 running back in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state.
In just two seasons of varsity football with the Jackson Aggies, the multi-talented back has rushed for over 3,700 yards with 56 touchdowns. He has also shown the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield as well, as he's hauled in 20 receptions for just under 500 yards and six scores.
Crowell was in town recently for Alabama's A-Day practice in April and is set for a return trip to Tuscaloosa on June 20th. He is also set to make stops this summer with some of his other finalists as well: Georgia (May 30), Texas (June 6), Auburn (June 13) and Florida State (June 15).
As of now, Alabama holds five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 39 class in the nation. While it has certainly gotten off to a bit of a slower start than programs currently ranked near the top, DeBoer and his staff look to be in an excellent spot heading into the summer.
Official Visitors for the weekend of June 20-22
- 5-Star CB Jorden Edmonds - Committed to Alabama on 03/26/2025
- 4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - Recently updated commitment date, No longer committing on Dec. 31
- 4-Star CB Elbert Hill - Committed to USC on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
- 4-Star S Lasiah Jackson - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star DL Emmanuel Ruffin - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Was in Tuscaloosa for April 25th A-Day practice
- 3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Committed to Illinois on 04/06/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)