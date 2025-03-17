Alabama Welcomes 4-Star Linebacker on Tuscaloosa Visit
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff not only welcomed Alabama players back to campus this weekend after the university's spring break culminated on Sunday, but also lined up another impressive 2026 visitor to come to Tuscaloosa this week.
4-Star linebacker Nick Abrams II from Owings Mills, Maryland announced on social media that he is traveling to Tuscaloosa and will be in town from March 17th through the 18th.
He will be in attendance for Alabama's fourth and fifth spring practices and will have a chance to see what the Tide has worked on this offseason after an up and down 2024 season.
Abrams is not only one of the top players in the state of Maryland, but he is one of the top overall linebacker prospects in the nation. 247Sports' composite ranking places the talented defender as the No. 6 player in the state and the No. 15 linebacker prospect in the country.
As a junior in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 215 lb. prospect compiled an impressive 77 total tackles, nine TFL's and 4.0 sacks. Not to mention he also hauled in an interception and was even responsible for a blocked punt.
Abrams named the Crimson Tide in his top ten schools in late February, and is expected to make a commitment this summer on July 16th.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Upcoming Visits
- EDGE KJ Ford - May 30
- OL Ekene Ogboko - June 7
- TE Mack Sutter - June 20-22
- RB Derek Cooper - June 6-8
- DL Nolan Wilson - May 30
- S Kaiden Hall - March 18
- Zavion Griffin-Hill - Visit confirmed, date TBD
- EDGE Trenton Henderson - June 6-8
- LB Kaden Henderson - April 12
- RB Jonaz Walton - May 30, April 4
- CB Brandon Arrington - June 13
- EDGE Khamari Brooks - June 6