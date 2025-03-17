Bama Central

Alabama Welcomes 4-Star Linebacker on Tuscaloosa Visit

Nick Abrams II is not only one of the top players in his home state, but one of the top linebacker prospects overall. He is expected to make his commitment this summer.

2026 LB prospect Nick Abrams II alongside Kalen DeBoer and Chuck Morrell.
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff not only welcomed Alabama players back to campus this weekend after the university's spring break culminated on Sunday, but also lined up another impressive 2026 visitor to come to Tuscaloosa this week.

4-Star linebacker Nick Abrams II from Owings Mills, Maryland announced on social media that he is traveling to Tuscaloosa and will be in town from March 17th through the 18th.

He will be in attendance for Alabama's fourth and fifth spring practices and will have a chance to see what the Tide has worked on this offseason after an up and down 2024 season.

Abrams is not only one of the top players in the state of Maryland, but he is one of the top overall linebacker prospects in the nation. 247Sports' composite ranking places the talented defender as the No. 6 player in the state and the No. 15 linebacker prospect in the country.

As a junior in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 215 lb. prospect compiled an impressive 77 total tackles, nine TFL's and 4.0 sacks. Not to mention he also hauled in an interception and was even responsible for a blocked punt.

Abrams named the Crimson Tide in his top ten schools in late February, and is expected to make a commitment this summer on July 16th.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  3. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

