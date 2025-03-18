Alabama Locks in Official Visit with 2026 4-Star Linebacker Brayden Rouse
Despite welcoming players back from spring break, Kalen DeBoer and his staff have remained very active on the recruiting trail this week.
On Monday, Alabama welcomed 4-Star linebacker Nick Abrams II for a campus visit, and now less than 24 hours later, have locked in another official visit with a different 4-Star linebacker prospect.
Brayden Rouse from Kell, Texas took to social media to share the news of his upcoming trip to Tuscaloosa at the end of May.
The 6-foot-3, 210 lb. prospect will be in town from May 30th to June 1st. The Tide is also expecting visits from KJ Ford, Nolan Wilson, and Jonaz Walton on that weekend as well.
Rouse is a ferocious defender with the ability to play both as a pass rusher and as an off-ball linebacker. He also lines up on the offensive side of the ball where he is a massive threat to take the top off a defense as a receiving threat.
In 2024 as a junior at Kell High School, Rouse compiled an incredible 111 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception on defense all while also hauling in 30 receptions for nearly 400 yards and eight scores on the offensive end.
While he likely projects as a linebacker at the next level, his skill set allows him to be more than just a one dimensional type of player. He has already visited the likes of Tennessee and Georgia and holds several other power four offers such as Miami, Auburn, Florida State and more.
Alabama currently holds just three commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, but is expecting a plethora of premier prospects for campus visits this spring and summer. If DeBoer and his staff can capitalize, the Tide should find itself right near the top of recruiting rankings once again.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Upcoming Visits
- EDGE KJ Ford - May 30
- OL Ekene Ogboko - June 7
- TE Mack Sutter - June 20-22
- RB Derek Cooper - June 6-8
- DL Nolan Wilson - May 30
- S Kaiden Hall - March 18
- Zavion Griffin-Hill - Visit confirmed, date TBD
- EDGE Trenton Henderson - June 6-8
- LB Kaden Henderson - April 12
- RB Jonaz Walton - May 30, April 4
- CB Brandon Arrington - June 13
- EDGE Khamari Brooks - June 6