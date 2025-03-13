Alabama to Host Pair of Elite 2026 Prospects
The Alabama Crimson Tide lined up two more elite visitors from the 2026 recruiting this class this week, adding to what is already a massive list of spring and summer visitors.
According to On3, Tuscaloosa will play host to 5-Star athlete Brandon Arrington as well as 4-Star edge rusher Khamari Brooks.
Arrington, who just recently the Crimson Tide as one of his top schools, is a do-it-all type of player. Though listed as a cornerback by some recruiting outlets, others list the talented two-way star as an athlete. He is set to be in town on June 13th.
He will also visit Penn State, Texas A&M, USC and Oregon this summer as well.
Next was Khamari Brooks who currently holds the Crimson Tide as one of his top-three schools. A native of Bogart, Georgia, he is set to be in Tuscaloosa on June 6th, just a week prior to Arrington.
Rated as a 4-Star prospect and the No. 14 edge rusher in the nation by 247Sports' composite ranking, Brooks is a very highly touted edge defender with the ability to not only get after the quarterback, but be effective as a run stopper as well.
He has a slightly slender frame, standing at 6-foot-4, 220 lbs., but given a bit more time to bulk up with another season under his belt, Brooks could be an extremely dominant force by his freshman year.
Alabama currently holds just three commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but with plenty of time left until players make their final decisions, the Tide is still in a good position to finish strong.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2026 class and more.