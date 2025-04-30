Alabama Lands in Final Schools for Two Top 2026 Prospects
Last week, Alabama was named as a finalist for two 4-Star prospects from the 2026 recruiting class, Brayden Rouse and Somourian Wingo. This week was more of the same for Kalen DeBoer and his staff as, once again, the Crimson Tide was listed among the finalists for two more premier prospects.
The first was linebacker Nick Abrams II, who according to Hayes Fawcett of On3, is down to a list of just four, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon. The Owings Mills, Maryland native is ranked by On3 as the No. 6 player at his position in the nation.
Abrams is a freakishly athletic linebacker prospect with the ability to play multiple positions across the defense. As a junior in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 215 lb. prospect compiled an impressive 77 total tackles, nine TFL's and 4.0 sacks. Not to mention he also hauled in an interception and was even responsible for a blocked punt.
Fawcett also broke the news of Dixon-Wyatt's final list, which included five schools: Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon and USC. He is set to make his commitment on Sunday, May 4th.
Dixon-Wyatt is an electrifying wide receiver prospect who stands at 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., giving him the build to, like Abrams, play multiple roles. Hailing from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, he is ranked as the No. 12 wideout in the nation, per On3's Industry Rankings.
Last season, as a junior on one of the nation's highest ranked high school football teams, he hauled in 50 receptions for over 600 yards and five scores.
Despite the upcoming announcement on May 4th, the talented wideout does have summer visits lined up with each of his finalists. He will begin his road trip in Tuscaloosa on May 16th before heading to Ohio State at the end of the month on May 30th.
From there, Dixon-Wyatt has three more stops at USC (June 6), Texas (June 13) and Oregon (June 20).
As of now, Alabama holds just five commitments in the 2026 class, but has been on a hot streak as of late. If DeBoer and his staff can land even one of these two talented prospects, the Crimson Tide will certainly continue its rise up recruiting boards.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
