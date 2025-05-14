Bama Central

Alabama Offers 2027 5-Star WR Monshun Sales

The Crimson Tide extended another offer this week to a talented 2027 prospect, looking to get an early jump on the upcoming class.

Mason Woods

2027 5-Star wide receiver Monshun Sales
Alabama has been very successful so far on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class, so much so that Kalen DeBoer and his staff have even been able to turn some of their attention to the class of 2027 as well.

This week, the Tide did just that as Alabama extended a scholarship offer to 5-Star wide receiver Monshun Sales from Indianapolis.

Ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 3 wideout in the 2027 recruiting class, Sales is one of the most highly touted prospects in the nation. He stands at 6-foot-5, 195 lbs., giving him a incredibly unique build with a very wide catch radius.

Last season, as a sophomore, Sales finished with 34 receptions for 568 yards and seven scores. He averaged nearly 20 yards per catch and was a constant threat to go deep on opposing defenses.

While it is clear there is still room for some development, particularly in his route running, Sales has shown the potential to be a truly game breaking wide receiver. Following his scholarship offer, the talented target spoke with Steve Wiltfong of On3, saying, "Growing up, [Alabama] was my dream school."

There is still plenty of time until Sales makes his final decision, but the Crimson Tide looks to be near the top of his list. As of now, Alabama holds just two commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, neither of which are from a wide receiver.

DeBoer and his staff have proven they can land premium wideout talent, but the battle for Sales' commitment will be very tough.

Upcoming Official Visits

May 16th through 18th

  • 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)

May 30th through June 1st

2027 Commitments

  1. ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
  2. EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)

