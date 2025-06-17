Top Tide Target Khamari Brooks Locks in Commitment Date
The Crimson Tide moved one step closer to landing one of its top defensive targets in the 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday.
4-Star edge rusher Khamari Brooks from Bogart, Georgia took to social media to officially lock in his commitment date for June 23. The 6-foot-4, 220 lb. defender is one of the most dynamic pass rushers in the class, and will choose between Alabama and Georgia.
He was in Athens, Georgia for an official visit on May 30, and followed that trip up with a visit to Tuscaloosa on June 6.
With his lengthy frame and incredible speed off the ball, Brooks is the perfect fit for Kane Wommack's system. He is able to not only bend around blockers and put pressure on backfields, but he is an excellent run stopper as well with his ability to crash offensive linemen down into the running lane with ease.
The Bogart, Georgia native is ranked by On3 as the No. 17 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 13 player overall in the Peach State. If DeBoer and the staff were able to land his commitment, Brooks would be the second top-20 ranked edge rusher of the class, joining Jamarion Matthews who committed in February.
As of now, Alabama holds eight commitments in the 2026 class and is welcoming its last group of official visitors for the summer this week. While the Tide has certainly been slightly behind some of the other top programs in the nation, Alabama looks to be in an excellent spot to once again earn a highly ranked class.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 17-21
- 5-Star WR Cederian Morgan
- 5-Star RB Ezavier Crowell
- 4-Star CB Elbert Hill - Committed to USC on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
- 4-Star S Lasiah Jackson - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star DL Emmanuel Ruffin - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Was in Tuscaloosa for April 25th A-Day practice
- 3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Committed to Illinois on 04/06/2025
- 3-Star OT Mitchell Smith - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 3-Star RB Ryan Estrada
- 3-Star OL Zykie Helton - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/09/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)