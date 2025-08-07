These Factors Should be Main Focus at ASU Camp
Running Back
Cam Skattebo was a special player last year for the Sun Devils. He was a major focus of the offense and provided the ASU offense with so many big plays last year. However, with Skattebo gone, the question is who will be the RB number one for ASU.
The Sun Devils have three running backs who could be the number one tailback for the Sun Devils.
Kanye Udoh, who is a transfer from Army. Udoh has the perfect blend of both speed and power that coaches look for in a running back.
Kyson Brown is a great receiving back who runs with good agility and fluidity.
Raleek Brown who is coming back from an injury.
Now could the Sun Devils offense function as a running back by comiitee, where they use several running backs each have a couple of carries per game? Sure, and that could be effective. However, it would be helpful to have a true number one running back established in the desert.
It seems to look liek that Udoh will be the main starter, which makes sense as he is a balanced back. However, camp is the time to decide who will win the starting job.
The Nickel-back/Safety
The Sun Devil defense boasts two star corners with Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson; as well as a great starting safety Xavion Alford. However, there is a quesiton of who the starter will be for the slot corner position and Strong Saftey.
The question is, where does Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove play? Will it be a slot corner, or would it be a rotating boundary corner? Decided Breedlove's play, as well as ASU Camp standout Nyland Green, will be important for the Sun Devils to have a high-level defense next season.
Audibles
While not a position, figuring out audibles is super important in football at any level. An audible is a word or chain of words that a quarterback well say to change the play. The QB will do this to change the play based on what he sees from the defense.
Audibles are important to nail down now, as visiting opposing teams' stadiums will be very loud, especially in Big 12 games. The Sun Devils' Big 12 road teams this season are Baylor, Utah, Iowa State, and Colorado. All of those games should be loud, but the game against the Iowa State Cyclones could be exceptionally loud.
In terms of what audibles Sam Leavitt will call, well, that is up to Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo. However, Arroyo is an experienced OC, so he probably has some good audibles thought up.
Scramble Game
Sam Leavitt not only has a great arm, but also has great legs. Leavitt has the ability to do damage on the ground with his legs.
Last season, Leavitt had 110 rushing attempts. This could be uped by a good amount, and camp is the time to figure out the type of designed runs that Leavitt could do.
In conclusion, these factors are huge to figure out for the Sun Devils football team in order to have a great season.
