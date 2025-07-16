Los Angeles Chargers praised for frustrating approach this offseason
Coming off an 11-6 campaign, the Los Angeles Chargers knew they had a decent roster but understood they needed more depth to make a run in the postseason.
While fans wanted a splash addition, they stayed relatively conservative in free agency. Their top outside additions were running back Najee Harris and guard Mekhi Becton. Other than his signing, they made subtle moves like bringing back wide receiver Mike Williams and landing tight end Tyler Conklin.
In the draft, they continued to play it safe by taking North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton in Round 1 rather than going for an explosive receiver. Again, not overly exciting, but Hampton is an excellent — albeit safe — pick that makes sense for head coach Jim Harbaugh.
For fans, it might not be easy to watch a team avoid big spending and play it safe, PFF’s Dalton Wasserman says the Chargers’ patient approach was their best decision this offseason.
”Some Chargers fans may have been frustrated with the team's patient approach this offseason, but Jim Harbaugh understands the value of building a sustainable future. The team didn’t make any exorbitant purchases in free agency and currently projects to have the most cap space in the NFL in the 2026 offseason. Given the success of their 2024 draft class, the Chargers should also be trusted with developing and properly utilizing this year’s group. Any number of their 2025 picks, including first-rounder Omarion Hampton, could be an immediate contributor to their success this season.” — Wasserman
Harbaugh has had success everywhere he’s been with this approach, so it’s not surprising to see the same philosophy. It’s also why he’s being praised from sticking with what he knows works.
