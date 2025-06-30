The Rams Have a Large Decision on the Horizon
The biggest story of the early offseason for the Los Angeles Rams was veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract situation. Stafford wanted to be taken care of, and the Rams wanted to do so in a team-friendly manner.
Both sides got their wish, as Stafford's contract was restructured but left room for the Rams to make additional moves. Still, they must soon prepare for life after Stafford, as he is set to enter his 17th season in the National Football League.
Matt Miller of ESPN believes the Rams will address their quarterback position in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"With Matthew Stafford entering his age-37 season, this would be a good spot for the Rams to pick his eventual successor. Allar is a big-armed quarterback with good mobility for his size (6-foot-5, 238 pounds), but he hasn't quite put it all together," Miller said.
"He has the arm to make any throw and can escape crowded pockets, but goes through cold stretches where his decision-making and accuracy drop off. His development in 2024, in which he increased his completion percentage from 59.9% to 66.5%, is encouraging and suggests that more improvement is on the way."
Earlier in the offseason, McVay noted that while the Rams have Stafford under contract for another two seasons, he and the front office are open to the possibility of having the veteran quarterback on board for longer. However, they expect another solid few seasons out of Stafford.
"We've taken it a year at a time. He's earned the right to be able to say, 'Hey, I think I could play for a few more years if that's what I want.' We've always had great dialogue, and I think it's really kind of been a year-to-year thing. He's obviously under contract for two more years with us, but as long as he wants to play, I know we're feeling really good about that," McVay said.
"Ultimately, the end goal in mind was making sure that... like we talked about at the end of the season press conference, let's get him settled and situated, and let's be able to move forward accordingly because youguys know that's such an important [and] vital spot for us and what his leadership has meant toour football team over the last four years is exactly what we wanted.
"It's a big deal to get [OL]Alaric Jackson signed up as well. We had a couple of priorities at the start of the free agency, or really at the start of our offseason planning, and those are two big deals for us, and hopefully we'll be able to knock out a few more here in the next coming days."
