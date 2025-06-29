Ravens' QB Among Best Players Without a Ring
Anyone who follows football knows the main criticism surrounding Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson: he hasn't won a Super Bowl yet.
Despite Jackson absolutely dominating during the regular season, winning two MVP awards and coming extremely close to winning a third, his playoff performance has left something to be desired. He has 10 passing touchdowns to seven interceptions, a stark contrast to the regular season where he has over three times as many touchdowns as interceptions. Most importantly, he has a 3-5 postseason record as a starter, again a massive step down from his 70-24 regular season record.
Of course, it would be silly to blame Jackson solely for the Ravens' struggles, but he's definitely feeling the pressure to get to the Super Bowl and win.
Until he does, though, Jackson has the "honor" of being one of best players without a ring. CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo placed Jackson at No. 11 on his ranking of the best NFL players all-time who haven't won a championship, while also noting that last year was his best chance to win one yet.
"Jackson's best chance at a ring so far was this past year with the Ravens' addition of fellow future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry," DeArdo wrote. "Fresh off of an AFC title game appearance, the Ravens started 8-5 this past year before winning five straight games. But turnovers, which was the main reason for Baltimore's slow start, once again caught up to them in its divisional round playoff loss to the Bills."
The Ravens' slow start last year was more due to their horrendous early-season defense and the offense not quite being in sync yet, but that's beside the point.
While last year was a great chance for the Ravens to win it all, this year is potentially an even better chance due to the additions they've made to their roster. If Jackson can shed his playoff demons, it should be a year to remember in Baltimore.
