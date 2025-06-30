Colts' Jonathan Taylor Among Favorites for Prestigious Accolade
With a cloud of uncertainty hovering over the quarterback position for the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Shane Steichen may have to rely on the ground game in 2025. Thankfully, Indy employs one of the league's top running backs in Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor had a bounce-back year in 2024, rushing for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns on 303 carries in 14 games played. In the two years before that, Taylor had averaged only 800 yards and 5.5 touchdowns on the ground while dealing with injury issues that kept him sidelined for long stints.
Now that the NFL kickoff is just over a couple of months away, it's time to think about what the Colts' offense will look like come Week 1. As Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones battle it out for the starting job in training camp, one thing will be for certain: Jonathan Taylor will line up next to either one in the backfield.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Taylor has the third-best odds of finishing the year as the NFL's rushing leader with +1000 odds ($10 to win $100). He sits behind Saquon Barkley (+275) and Derrick Henry (+400), but is tied with Christian McCaffrey.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts could use another career year from Taylor, specifically one that mimics his 2021 numbers. He finished that season with 2,171 yards from scrimmage along with 20 total touchdowns in a dominant year that resulted in him finishing second place in the Offensive Player of the Year race.
Considering the lack of stability in the Colts' offense, Taylor is by far the most reliable weapon Steichen can utilize. It wouldn't be a shock to see him cross that 300+ carry threshold again this season, and it wouldn't be surprising if he has multiple games with 30+ carries.
It's hard to predict how many yards Taylor could tally, but if he wants to win the rushing title, a number around 1,800 would be the sweet spot. Of course, injuries and fatigue could play a role, but it's more fun not to think about that.
Last season, Barkley took home the rushing title in a two-man race with Henry by racking up 2,005 yards. Taylor finished fourth in the league, but could easily improve if he plays all 17 games in 2025.
The Colts will need Taylor if they want to make a postseason push. As long as the best playmaker is on the field, anything can happen.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER