Jets Rusher’s ‘Fate Could Change’ In Aaron Glenn’s New System
The New York Jets’ offense will look a lot different in 2025.
Based on New York's personnel and the fact that Aaron Glenn is now the team’s head coach, the Jets will likely place an emphasis on a dynamic, run-heavy approach.
It'll be quite a departure from the Aaron Rodgers era.
In 2024, the Jets ranked dead last in rushing attempts. That won't be the case this season, and due to the new system, one young player for New York stands out as a candidate to make a significant leap in his second NFL season.
Despite a solid rookie campaign, this potential star's role was limited under the previous offensive regime.
But that all could be about to change, according to Nick Wojton of Jets Wire.
“Braelon Allen nearly had his breakout season as a rookie in 2024, but then the Jets made some changes to their coaching staff," Wojton wrote this week.
"When Nate Hackett lost his play-calling duties last season, Allen’s touches dropped in a big way in favor of Breece Hall. While Hall never broke out himself, Allen still was not leaned on in the same way. Moving forward under head coach Aaron Glenn, Allen’s fate could change because Glenn specifically said it will be a committee approach to rushing the ball moving forward.”
Glenn's hiring could be the catalyst for Allen to unlock his full potential.
Allen’s physicality and versatility make him a perfect fit for Glenn’s vision. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, he’s a bruising runner who converted all nine of his third-and-1 attempts last season.
His unexpected proficiency in the passing game (19 receptions for 148 yards in 2024) adds another dimension.
With an improved offensive line and the addition of dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, defenses will face challenges that could open running lanes for Allen. Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand’s experience watching Detroit Lions' David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs go to work suggests a balanced backfield could emerge in New York, where Allen might see a significant increase in touches, potentially challenging Hall’s role as the lead back.
All in all, Allen will be one of the most intriguing Jets players to watch in 2025.
