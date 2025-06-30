How Things Can Go Horribly Wrong for Colts' Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts' confidence in Anthony Richardson to become the franchise quarterback they drafted him to be has been shaken. As has become the top story for the Colts, former New York Giants QB Daniel Jones was signed to push Richardson and bring out the best in both.
Richardson's time with the Colts is nearing its end if he can't get the starting gig under his belt, while Jones is facing 'career backup status' if the veteran can't secure the spot over the former Florida Gator.
Yes, Richardson has the pressure to win the competition, but Jones does, too. As Fox Sports' Henry McKenna points out, the worst-case scenario for Richardson may not involve him directly, but Jones instead.
"It’s not exactly intuitive, but here’s why this would be most unfortunate. It would mean that the Richardson experiment failed and the Colts set back their organization. But if Jones plays well, it could cloud the team's decision-making on who to invest in for the future."
Yes, the Colts signed Jones to the team, but it wasn't because they figured he could pick up the pieces if Richardson doesn't pan out. Jones doesn't have a great win-loss record for his six-year tenure, sitting at 24-44-1. Jones made the postseason in 2022 and won a Wild Card game, but that isn't enough to instill endless confidence in Jones to become legit under center.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
McKenna continues.
"Indy could talk itself into extending Jones to a long-term deal similar to Baker Mayfield's (three years, $100 million). That would be a mistake. And it would also set back the organization — just like the Giants’ long-term deal with Jones did. If Jones plays well, the Colts might pursue the mirage."
The last thing Richardson's future as the starter can afford is for Jones to excel and supplant him as the leader. Jones selected the Colts because he legitimately believed this was the best destination for him to revive his career after spending the rest of 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings after the Giants cut ties with him.
Richardson already looked like a project quarterback in year two after appearing better in his rookie year, and hasn't been able to soak up many valuable reps during the offseason due to more shoulder issues in his throwing arm. This has put him behind Jones, and Richardson is currently the QB2.
As McKenna mentions, if Richardson can't elevate and have a career resurgence, the experiment in Indianapolis is likely to be over. This would be devastating, since it puts Indianapolis right back into their quarterback issue they've had for years.
Even if Jones wins and looks great, it's hard to tell what the plan is next for the franchise at the NFL's most important position. The most likely route the Colts would take is rolling with Jones for the near future while figuring out what to do with Richardson.
Richardson is the preferred option without question. If this happens, then Indianapolis may have no other choice but to roll with Jones until they figure out a legitimate long-term solution in the upcoming NFL drafts. Or, if Jones plays out of his mind, he's still young enough to be with the Colts and potentially lead the team for a few years, at least.
As has been laid out, the Colts are in a tough spot. The team's success is likely tied to how the next field general plays and if they can get their career back on track for an incredibly important season for the Colts.
It's not a horrible occurrence if Jones wins the position, but it casts a massive shadow of doubt on Richardson's future with the team and makes the Colts look foolish for taking a massive swing on a quarterback who looked raw coming into the NFL.
Recommended Articles