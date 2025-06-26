Will 2025 Be Stafford’s Last Year in the NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams were able to keep their franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford, with the team for the next two years despite other teams offering him more money. Not only is his two-year contract team-friendly, but it perfectly coincides with Davante Adams' contract and gives the Rams a neat window of contention for them to pour all their effort into.
Thanks to their duo of young stars, the Rams will be in good hands even after Stafford has retired. How much longer does he have with the Rams? That's what Tyler Sullivan sets out to answer in an article he put out recently.
Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in his article, he theorizes on which players will call the 2025 season their last. With Stafford being closer to retirement than ever, his name is on the list of candidates, but he thinks Stafford will stay with the team even after next year.
"Stafford's tenure with the Rams nearly came to an end this offseason as the veteran quarterback flirted with other prospective teams before ultimately deciding to reunite with the Rams via a two-year extension".
Though Stafford has only been on the team for four years, he's meant so much to the Rams organization and the city of Los Angeles as a whole. He's responsible for one of the single greatest seasons ever by a wide receiver, and giving a Rams legend the ring he'd been searching for his entire career.
"So, Stafford is technically under contract through 2026, but retirement has loomed over him over the last few years as well. The 2025 campaign will be his age-37 season, so him deciding to walk away after this year wouldn't be too surprising".
What makes all of this so tricky for the Rams is that they're betting on Stafford's regression being kept at bay for another season as they gear up to be legit contenders in the NFC. Not only do they have to worry about his play deteriorating, but as he gets older, the chances of him sustaining an injury only increase.
"That said, Stafford is still playing at an extremely high level, and the Rams are expected to be in the thick of the Super Bowl conversation through his remaining contract. With that in mind, outside of injury reasons, it'd likely be hard to walk away with this team once again knocking on the door", said Sullivan.
I agree with Sullivan, the Rams are so well built that this is Stafford's best chance at getting another ring before his career is over. They have him for the next two years, but 2025 is their best chance at making it back to the big game.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Stafford's potential retirement when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.