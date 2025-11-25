Andy Reid Updates Chiefs’ Injuries, RB Situation Ahead of Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium before practice on Tuesday. The Chiefs (6-5) will visit the Cowboys (5-5-1) on Thanksgiving (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

To view his full press conference, watch and read below:

Opening statement:

“All right, guys that won't practice there, Noah (Gray) and Trey (Smith). We'll just see how they progress here in the next day or so. Look forward to the challenge of playing Dallas. Great honor to play on Thanksgiving Day, to have an opportunity, again, to play the Cowboys.

"So, Brian's (Schottenheimer) done a nice job there. They had a very productive game against Philadelphia. He's got good coordinators, coaches and good players. Our guys started the week yesterday with walkthrough there – jogthrough, whatever you want to call it -- learning the plays, and we'll move on to today. So, look forward to again going down there.”

On the confidence that he’ll have Leo Chenal, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy available on Thursday:

“Yeah, I mean, yeah, I think they'll be all right. See how all that rolls.”

On his expectations for Isiah Pacheco this week:

“Well, let's see how he does today, but then we'll get him in there. And he'll play. How much, I can't tell you that right now. See how it goes along the running-back front.

On new running back Dameon Pierce, signed Monday to the practice squad, and getting him acclimated to the offense:

“Yeah, that's the main thing right now. Just get in and learn what we're doing. We'll take it from there. He's been productive. So, good player. Brett's (Veach) always doing a nice job finding guys and adding to the roster. And so, we'll just see, kind of play it by ear. See how it goes here.”

On how much Quinnen Williams has helped the Cowboys in two games since they acquired him:

“Yeah, he's a great player. So, he's done a nice job there. That front is, again, a good, respectful front, and they bring it. And he's a big part of that.”

On playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas so often, and embracing that as a franchise considering logistical challenges:

“I mean, it's an honor to be asked to play on those days. It means you're doing, or have done, halfway decent, right? So, it's not a lot of games being played either one of those two days. That's what I think. That's the way you have to approach it. I can't tell you I'm excited about short weeks but I mean, that's part of this thing. So, the guys, we’ll get them ready and they’ll go play.”

On Patrick Mahomes making his NFL debut at AT&T Stadium, in his home state, and managing emotions:

“I think he'll be okay there. I mean, familiar territory if nothing else for him. He's played in there a few times. So, yeah, and that's his old home team, right? But I think he'll be fine.”

On whether he remembers watching film of Mahomes in college at AT&T Stadium against Baylor:

“Yeah, I did watch it. Now, if you start asking me about every play, I'm not gonna tell you. But I do remember seeing it. Yeah, I do. (Brett) Veach wore me out with all that stuff.”

On how well he thought Kareem Hunt held up after 30 carries on Sunday:

“Yeah, I'm proud of him, and he's upright, which is a positive thing. He's doing good. I mean, it just shows you what he's put into it. I think at that age, at that position, those guys don't normally hang around very long and be productive like he was this past week. So, guess that's a good thing.”

On the Cowboys’ comeback win over Philadelphia Sunday, erasing a 21-point deficit and shutting out the Eagles in the second half:

“Yeah, well it starts up front. That front brings it. You saw that the other night, so that's real. The Eagles have a good offensive line. That's great challenge for our offensive line. And, they're legit there, yeah.”

On whether he’s aware of the trophy for this rivalry, at stake Sunday:

“Yeah. Not sure I've ever seen the trophy. … But yeah, that's good. It's all good.”

