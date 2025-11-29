Commanders shift focus to future health of Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders are in a tough spot, and so is their quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has battled multiple injuries this season, missing several games in what was supposed to be his full breakout year.

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the focus has shifted from pushing for wins to protecting their franchise quarterback for the long-term future.

Kingsbury talks Smart Play and Self-Preservation

Daniels was ruled out for Sunday's game vs the Denver Broncos as he needs more time to be ready for action.Daniels' athleticism and willingness to create outside the pocket is a big part of what makes him dangerous, but it has also opened the door to significant punishment. After suffering a knee sprain/hamsting and a hamstring injury earlier this season and an elbow dislocation, the Commanders know they cannot afford to keep losing their most important player to avoidable hits.

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury addressed the topic directly this week when asked about designing plays to help protect Daniels.

“We can talk about it all we want, but when he is out there, he has to understand you are carrying the entire organization with you anytime you are out there. And to err on the side of caution, if there is a hit you can take off your body… he has to understand when the party is over and know when to protect himself.”

At some point, Daniels must balance competitiveness with longevity. Washington can adjust the scheme, limit designed runs and lean more on short passing concepts, but the quarterback has to develop a sense for when a play is no longer worth the risk.

Daniels has appeared in just five games this season, throwing for 1,184 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, while also providing mobility that changes the structure of defenses. But his style comes with a cost, and the Commanders are feeling that cost more than ever.

The Priority Is Daniels Future

Washington entered the season believing they could build on last year’s NFC Championship run. Instead, a combination of injuries, inconsistency and defensive struggles has left them on the outside of the playoff race with little margin for error. Daniels missing multiple games has only magnified the team’s issues.

At this point, the Commanders' decision-making must shift toward protecting the franchise investment. Daniels is the centerpiece of the rebuild, the long-term plan and the player the organization expects to carry them for the next decade. Continuing to expose him to dangerous situations in a season where the team is struggling makes little sense.

Expect Washington to be more careful with designed QB runs, quicker to call slide-friendly play designs and more intentional about giving Daniels easier reads to avoid unnecessary contact. While Daniels will always be at his best when playing freely, the Commanders need him healthy far more than they need him fighting for extra yards in a lost season.

