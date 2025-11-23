Vikings fans upset with O'Connell dialing up a Hockenson sneak attempt
The Vikings tried to get a little fancy on a key third down play in the second quarter of Sunday's game in Green Bay, it didn't work, and fans on social media were not happy.
Trailing 7-3 after each team had possessed the ball twice, the Vikings were moving the rock effectively on the Packers' defense on their third drive, which began late in the first quarter and extended into the second. They clearly came into this game wanting to get the run game going to make life easier on J.J. McCarthy, and it was starting to work.
The Vikings ran the ball with Jordan Mason for a first down on the final play of the opening quarter. Then the first four plays of the second quarter were runs with Mason. Those five carries gained a total of 43 yards, highlighted by a 22-yard burst. The offensive line was creating big holes at the line of scrimmage.
Two plays later, one of them a solid run by Aaron Jones, the Vikings faced 3rd and 1 at the Green Bay 17. Instead of handing the ball off to Mason, Kevin O'Connell elected to have J.J. McCarthy line up in shotgun, then motion T.J. Hockenson under center for a sneak attempt — much like the Ravens have done plenty of times with Mark Andrews.
It didn't go to plan. Hockenson was stuffed for no gain. On fourth down, O'Connell chose to go for it. This time, he went with a handoff to Mason. That didn't work either, as Brian O'Neill whiffed on a block and Mason was stuffed for a loss and a critical turnover on downs in the red zone.
Vikings fans and analysts were not pleased with O'Connell getting away from the traditional run game, which had been working so well, and trying the sneak with Hockenson.
That series was the Vikings' best touchdown opportunity of the first half. They trailed 10-6 at the break, with two long field goals from Will Reichard keeping them in the game at Lambeau Field. But disaster struck early in the third quarter, when rookie return specialist Myles Price failed to get out of the way of a punt and it resulted in a turnover near the Vikings' own goal line.
The Packers led the Vikings 17-6 in the third quarter when this story was published. Full coverage to come upon the game's conclusion.