Mike Vrabel Reveals Expanded Role for Patriots' Jack Gibbens

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Despite the impending absence of defensive team captain Robert Spillane from the New England Patriots' Week 16 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Mike Vrabel remains confident that his team will remain strong in the capable hands of linebacker Jack Gibbens.

While Spillane — who was recently ruled out for this primetime matchup at M&T Bank Stadium with an ankle injury — has taken command of the Pats’ defensive on-field signal-calling throughout the season, Gibbens has become Vrabel’s choice to accept the responsibilities while the former remains sidelined.

“I would imagine that’s something that you could look forward to,” Vrabel said of Gibbens’ wearing the play-callers’ ”green dot“ against the Ravens. “Mostly everybody that goes to the game is going to play and have a role, and we ask everybody to prepare as starters. That's something that's important. And so, Gibby will start in there, and then different guys will play, packages and everything else.”

Due to Gibbens’ desire to learn as much about his position as possible, Vrabel — for whom he also played when both were members of the Tennessee Titans — saddled the then-rookie defender with the moniker “Dr. Gibby” in 2022.

Much like Spillane, Vrabel continues to be impressed by Gibbens’ level of athleticism, along with his ability to lead by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic. This season, Gibbens has compiled 61 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, two quarterback hits and two passes-defensed.

New England’s Week 16 contest in Baltimore will not be the first time Gibbens has held such a role with the Patriots. The 27-year-old also wore the “green dot” for the Pats’ Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Though the team has its share of problems on defense, Vrabel expressed his confidence that Gibbens’ role as lead communicator was not among them.

“Communication wasn't an issue … I don't ever question that,” Vrabel said. “We just have to play better defense, and that's team defense. That's getting stops on third down. That's finding ways to create turnovers. It's hard to play defense in this league, we know that, without turnovers. And then when they do get to the red zone, we’ve got to force them to kick field goals.”

Through the Years, Mike Vrabel and Jack Gibbens Have Built Trust

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Gibbens first played under Vrabel in 2022 as an undrafted rookie with the Titans. Although the 26-year-old’s penchant for ‘Q and A’ initially caught his coach’s eye, he was ultimately cut at the end of training camp. Following a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, the University of Minnesota product was eventually promoted to Tennessee’s 53-man roster. He played in five games, making two starts, as a rookie.

By 2023, Gibbens had earned a starting linebacker role in Vrabel’s defense. The 6’3” 242-pound defender compiled 95 total tackles, three passes defensed and one sack in his best statistical season as a pro. Gibbens logged 44 tackles and 1/2 sack before an ankle injury ended his 2024 season after 10 games — his first NFL campaign devoid of Vrabel’s tutelage.

Still, Vrabel’s impact on Gibbens remained strong enough for the Bulverde, Texas native to sign with the Patriots in the offseason. Accordingly, he is already making his mark on New England’s defense.

Despite being previously considered a bit small compared to typical Patriots linebackers, his frame makes him a strong fit within Vrabel’s defensive system. In conjunction with new coordinator Terrell Williams, Vrabel has implemented a more aggressive style on defense — one which utilizes agile and more athletic linebackers such as himself, Spillane and Christian Elliss.

Still, it has been Gibbens’ skill, tenacity and determination which ultimately earned him a significant role within the Patriots defense this season. As he attempts to lead the Pats’ defense against a dynamic Ravens offense — featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and receiver Zay Flowers — “Dr. Gibby” is counting on the team’s gridiron wisdom and counsel to notably improve their performance on the field.

“This is the smartest room I’ve every been a part of,” Gibbens told reporters earlier this season. “Our meetings, everybody’s got questions. We’re not going over just the basics of the playbook … it’s just next level stuff that you only get with veteran guys and smart, young players.”

