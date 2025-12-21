Josh Allen injury update as Bills' QB leaves for locker room early vs. Browns
A sigh of relief.
Josh Allen went down with an apparent foot injury late in the first half of the Buffalo Bills’ Week 16 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, and initially, things did not look good.
But after halftime, the team released a positive update, relieving any worry of a significant injury.
Encouraging update
After leaving the field before Sunday’s game reached the half, it was revealed by the Bills that Allen underwent X-rays on his foot and was cleared to return to action. He was on the field with the Bills to begin the third quarter.
What happened?
Allen was tripped up awkwardly by Cleveland Browns’ defensive tackle Mason Graham on a 22-yard sack near the Bills’ goal line, bringing up a third down from the one-yard line. After the play was blown dead, Allen got to his feet slowly and began to move gingerly, favoring his right foot while flexing the ankle area.
He sported a noticeable limp before remaining on the field for Buffalo’s next offensive play, a quarterback sneak that he took up the middle for a gain of one yard, leading to a Bills’ punt.
Upon exiting the field of play after the third-down QB sneak, the Bills’ quarterback was quickly surrounded by athletic trainers, who examined him briefly before Allen removed his right shoe and headed to the locker room before the half was through. But upon further examination, it appears all is well with the reigning MVP.
Big lead
The Bills are currently leading the Browns 23-10 with 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Buffalo is hoping to improve to 11-4 on the season while keeping their hopes of winning their sixth straight AFC East title alive.
Allen finished the first half 6 of 7 passing for 86 yards to go with four carries for 17 yards. James Cook led the way for the Bills throughout the first two quarters, recording 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns rushing to help give Buffalo a 10-point advantage at the break.
