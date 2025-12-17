Derrick Henry Finally Bouncing Back for Ravens

A lot about Derrick Henry's odd second season with the Baltimore Ravens will need contextualization for anyone curious as to why the veteran running back failed to recreate his meteoric debut in the black, purple and gold.

He's rapidly approaching his 32nd birthday, well past the age when most running backs begin to see their bodies break down, but that barely scratches the surfaces in explaining Henry's 2025 campaign.

Losing his dynamic rushing partner in Lamar Jackson to injury and the long run of games required before the quarterback started looking like himself turned all defensive attention towards Henry, and his offensive line's inability to consistently open up rushing lanes for the Hall of Fame power back to burst through certainly didn't help his yard count.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hands off to running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Add the unfortunate fit with his coaching staff's underutilization of Baltimore's top scoring threat, and fans were greeted with a star who only notched 80 or more yards in two of his first seven yards. But with just three weeks remaining in the regular season, he's somehow swimming near the top of every meaningful running back leaderboard.

Henry's Hustling Second Half

He enjoyed a nice statistical bounce-back over Baltimore's five-game win streak, a series that was just as necessary in salvaging them from a 1-5 record as it was in rebuilding Henry's value. He enjoyed five touchdowns in as many games, and totaled 196 yards in his two scoreless outings over that stretch.

That's probably how he jetted back into the inner circle of the NFL's most regular end zone visitors, now standing within the top-six in rushing touchdowns alongside a slew of other notable markings through 15 weeks.

Derrick Henry through 14 games:



👑 233 Attempts (6th)

👑 1,125 Yards (6th)

👑 4.8 YPC

👑 10 TDs (5th)

👑 868 Yds after contact (6th)

👑 26 runs of 10+ Yds (6th) #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/UuFOkNnmk7 — SleeperRavens (@SleeperRavenss) December 16, 2025

He's still handling himself well after contact, dragging would-be tacklers upfield just as he always has. And his speed hasn't gone anywhere, either; even in games like the Ravens' 24-0 romp over the Cincinnati Bengals, an aerial-based win that didn't need Henry as much as the offense has in the past, he still hit the 100-yard mark on just 11 touches. He's still capable of quick-twitch adjustments and long runs in his 10th season.

Derrick Henry breaking ankles and spirits. 😮 pic.twitter.com/k6Y5knQGF8 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 15, 2025

Henry has only shaken off the age concerns in sustaining as one of the Ravens' best bets to rack up yards, a crucial presence as Jackson's played his way out of all of the nagging leg injuries.

10 touchdowns is almost twice as many as the next-closest scorer, Mark Andrews, but just as the tight end was through his first half-dozen seasons with Jackson, Henry's reminded all that he's still the quarterback most reliable playmaker.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!