Arizona State defensive back enters transfer portal
Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham arrived to Tempe too late to get the chance to recruit sophomore defensive back Cole Martin from neighboring high school Basha (Chandler).
Martin was ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Arizona in the Class of 2023, eventually signing to Oregon where his father, Demetrice, was the Ducks' pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. His dad left Oregon after the 2023 season and so did he, entering the transfer portal. Dillingham jumped on the opportunity to bring Martin back home and he did, signing the former four-star prospect ahead of the 2024 season.
The defensive back looked as if he had a promising future as a Sun Devil, earning minutes in ASU's first two contests of the season. His on-field contribution would quickly end after being sidelined for the remainder of the season by a hip injury.
It would be the last time he'd suit up for Arizona State.
Martin entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.
His announcement comes one day after his father was officially announced as UCLA's pass game coordinator and secondary coach. He spent a year as Michigan State's corner backs coach.
Many speculate a family reunion is in the works, anticipating Martin signing with the Bruins.
In his two games for ASU, Martin tallied four tackles. In his freshman year at Oregon, he made 21 tackles and snatched down an interception.
Martin is the 12th Sun Devil to enter the transfer portal since the winter window opened. He is the third defensive back to enter the portal, following now two-time transfer Laterrance "LT" Welch — who was removed from the team after being arrested and booked by the Scottsdale Police Department on charges of theft and trafficking of stolen property — and redshirt freshman Keontez Bradley. He joins redshirt sophomore defensive linemanTristan Monday and Redshirt freshman wide receiverJamal Young II as former Arizona high school recruits looking for a new home.