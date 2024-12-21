Arizona State gets huge transfer portal commitment
It's safe to say Kenny Dillingham isn't getting much sleep.
Dillingham and his Arizona State football coaching staff are operating on multiple fronts right now, preparing the Sun Devils for their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game and managing the frenzy of player movement that comes with the college football transfer portal.
The portal opened on Dec. 9 and closes on Dec. 28, and Dillingham knows ASU has to take advantage of the window to restock its roster for next season.
On Saturday the Sun Devils scored another victory in the portal by landing Army running back Kanye Udoh. A 6-foot, 218-pound sophomore, Udoh rushed for 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
With All-American senior running back Cam Skattebo graduating, the Sun Devils had a massive hole to fill in the backfield. Udoh gives Dillingham another bruising back, alongside sophomore Kyson Brown. Redshirt sophomore speedster Raleek Brown is also expected to be back next season.
Udoh had some huge games this season, rushing for more than 100 yards five times, including 20 carries for 158 yards in a 35-14 win over Tulane.
Udoh is the fourth transfer portal addition for Dillingham and his staff. In addition to Udoh, the Sun Devils have added Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moss, Clemson wide receiver Noble Johnson and Eastern Michigan kicker Jesus Gomez.
Arizona State is the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff and will face the winner of Clemson vs. Texas in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.