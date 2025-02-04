All Sun Devils

Arizona State's 2025 Big 12 football schedule features home games vs. Texas Tech, TCU

The complete 2025 Big 12 football schedule was released Tuesday morning

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) returns in 2025 to lead the defending Big 12 champion Sun Devils.
The Arizona State Sun Devils caught a few breaks in their 2025 Big 12 football schedule.

The defending champions won't have to play BYU, who was arguably the second-best team in the conference and deserved a berth in the College Football Playoff. And they won't have to face Kansas State, who returns several key pieces from a team that went 9-4 in 2024.

ASU's Home Schedule

Arizona State's Big 12 home opener will be on Sept. 27 vs. a loaded TCU team. The Horned Frogs went 9-4 in 2024 and return one of the most prolific passers in the country — redshirt junior QB Josh Hoover. He threw for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns in his redshirt sophomore season.

The Sun Devils host Texas Tech on Oct. 18, followed by Houston on Oct. 25. The Red Raiders beat ASU 30-22 last season.

Arizona State closes out its home schedule with games against West Virginia on Nov. 15 and rival Arizona on either Nov. 28 or 29.

Here's Arizona State's seven-game 2025 home schedule:

  • Aug. 30 vs. Northern Arizona
  • Sept. 13 vs. Texas State
  • Sept. 27 vs. TCU
  • Oct. 18 vs. Texas Tech
  • Oct. 25 vs. Houston
  • Nov. 15 vs. West Virginia
  • Nov. 29 vs. Arizona

ASU's Road Schedule

The Sun Devils open Big 12 play on the road at Baylor on Sept. 20. The Bears are coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a 44-31 loss to LSU in the Texas Bowl. After a three-game losing streak to start Big 12 play, Baylor won six in a row behind the play of QB Sawyer Robertson and RB Bryson Washington — and both players are back in 2025.

After a bye week, Arizona State travels to Utah on Oct. 11. ESPN picked Utah to win the Big 12 in 2025.

ASU's final two Big 12 road games are at Iowa State on Nov. 1 and at Colorado on Nov. 22.

Here's Arizona State's five-game 2025 road schedule:

  • Sept. 6 at Mississippi State
  • Sept. 20 at Baylor
  • Oct. 11 at Utah
  • Nov. 1 at Iowa State
  • Nov. 22 at Colorado

