Cam Skattebo's Promising NFL Preseason Debut
Ever since former Arizona State Sun Devil Superstar Running-back, Cam Skattebo declared for the NFL Draft, fans were interested to see Skattebo play in the NFL. Fans were wondering what team would select Skattebo in the draft. Teams like the Arizona Cardinals or the Denver Broncos were some common destinations.
However, Skattebo ended up getting selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round with the 105th pick in the NFL Draft. This was a great fit for Skattebo, as he could be the thunder, or power runner to Tyrone Tracy's lighting, or quick running in the Giants backfield
Preseason Action
Fans were excited to see Skattebo play in the Giants first two preseason games, against the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets respectively. However, Skattebo was dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of those two games.
Thankfully, Skattebo was able to play in the Giants third preseason game against the New England Patriots. In this game, Skattebo only had three carries. While this is a small amount, the runs he did have, were telling of how his running style will translate to the NFL.
Cam's first carry
The first play of the game was a give to Skattebo. He was lined in the backfield, with a fullback in front of him. Skattebo got the handoff from Rookie Quarterback Jaxson Dart. Skattebo took the carry upfield, however an incoming Patriots linebacker caused Skattebo to course correct and run to the left.
It was only a four yard gain, but it showed that Skattebo is great at changing his run direciton in a quick second. It could have easily been a run that went for nothing, but the fact that it was a positive gain is a huge plus to Skattebo.
Cam's second carry
Skattebo's second carry only a couple plays later, as the Giants got into the Red Zone quickly. The Giants were in shotgun formation, as Skattebo was to the left of Dart. The running play involved a swing tackle, or a tackle that moves from one side of the line to the other; as Giant's right tackle Stone Forsythe went from the right side to the left.
Skattebo was trying to bounce the run off of Forsythe, but was unable to as the Patriots defense read the play well. It looked like the play was done as Skattebo looked to be tackled at the 10 yard line, but got to the Patriots 8 yard line.
Cam's third carry
Skattebo's third and final carry came on the second Giants drive of the game. The Giants were in shotgun formation, as Skattebo was to the right of Dart.
Skattebo got the carry, but the Patriots shred the block of the Giants o-line fairly quickly. The trend continues, as once again, Skattebo turned a potentially negative play into a positive one.
Patriots defenive tackle Davon Godchaux started to make a tackle on Skattebo at around the Giants 34 yard line, however Skattebo was able to power forward for a couple more yards. Once again, Skattebo got a four yard gain.
Receiving Game Promise
That concluded Skattebo's running day, and while he had no catches, Skattebo did a have a couple of plays where run routes. Skattebo's route running looked good.
Skattebo is mainly known for his power back, but he did show some good speed and fluidity while running routes.
In conclusion, this was a very nice debut for Skattebo! He got 12 yards on the night, but averaged four yards a carry. He could have had only 8 or 9 yards, but his ability to fight for yards got him to 12. Skattebo's tenacity has followed him to the NFL, and it will be exciting to see him play in the regular season.
