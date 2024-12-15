Sam Leavitt listed among 2025 Heisman Trophy contenders
Arizona State has never had a Heisman Trophy winner.
Could Sam Leavitt be the first?
The Sun Devils' redshirt freshman quarterback came out of nowhere to lead ASU to an 11-2 regular season and a Big 12 championship, passing for 2,663 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushing for 383 yards and five TDs.
Leavitt, who turns 20 on Dec. 20, is just scratching the surface of his potential.
"Sam's good. Sam's really good. I keep saying it," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said last month. "Sam's really good and we should be really happy that we have Sam and we have him for two to three more years. I mean, Sam's going to play on Sundays. There's zero doubt in my mind Sam's an NFL player."
Leavitt is a big reason Arizona State made the College Football Playoff and is preparing for a quarterfinal matchup in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1. The Sun Devils are 11-1 in games Leavitt has played, and in the last six games — since returning from a rib injury — Leavitt has thrown 16 touchdowns passes and 1 interception.
In the aftermath of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, experts and oddsmakers are looking ahead to the 2025 Heisman Favorites. And Leavitt is on the list.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach released his way-too-early 2025 Heisman Trophy contenders, and Leavitt is one of 14 players mentioned.
"It's a good thing for the Sun Devils that Michigan State hired former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith to replace Mel Tucker last year. Leavitt grew up in West Linn, Oregon, and wasn't happy that Smith didn't offer him a scholarship when he was coaching the Beavers," Schlabach wrote. "So Leavitt transferred from Michigan State to ASU, where he guided the Sun Devils to an 11-2 record and unlikely Big 12 title in their first season in the conference. Leavitt passed for 2,663 yards with 24 touchdowns and ran for 383 yards with five scores. ASU coach Kenny Dillingham says Leavitt will play on Sundays."
Leavitt has already racked up several awards this season. He was named the Big 12's Offensive Freshman of the Year and the AP's Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
With wide receiver Jordyn Tyson back next year, plus most of ASU's roster, Leavitt has a chance to have a huge sophomore season — one that could end with a Heisman Trophy.