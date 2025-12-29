The Cleveland Browns are going to fight, even if there this very little besides a win to fight for.

The team has been out of the playoff picture for well over a month at this point, and to some, after a few weeks of the season, but even with that, they came out and battled to the last whistle this past weekend.

On Sunday, Dec. 28, the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers clashed at Huntington Bank Field, with Cleveland coming out on top 13-6. The team faced countless ups and downs throughout the game, but was led by an incredible defensive performance anchored by various players, with none shining more than linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

He's on pace to be the NFL's Rookie Defensive Player of the Year with 156 tackles, 11 for a loss and 2.5 sacks while tacking on two interceptions and two pass deflections.

In the win over the Steelers, he battled through adversity and being banged up to help stop the offense from scoring a single touchdown.

"I love going out there with you guys," Schwesinger said. "I’m gonna fight until I can’t walk. You’re gonna have to carry me off the field."

“I’m gonna fight until I can’t walk. You’re gonna have to carry me off the field”. - 2026 DROY #Browns LB Carson Schwesinger #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/5BC9JZJCeO — CLEology (@_CLEology) December 29, 2025

That type of energy is infectious, and it's obvious that those around him are bought into what he brings to the team. His hard-working, never-quit mentality is something that isn't taught; it comes from within.

Those characteristics that have made him so eye-catching were on full display in the win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

He ended up playing 100% of the snaps, making nine total tackles, when he was noticeably in pain on the final drive of the first half and the final few drives of the fourth quarter. Even when the ball was coming his way, through a limp or grimace, he was tracking down quarterback Aaron Rodgers' targets or stuffing the run game. He ended up receiving the lone game ball given out after the win.

According to reports, he played roughly three and a half quarters with a right thigh injury.

In an age of sports where it seems like players are more about protecting their bodies for future endeavours, sitting out snaps or full games, Schwesinger has done the opposite in his first season with the Browns: he's played for the guys alongside him.

Even though the Browns are just a four-win team, no one on the roster has given up on the season. It's hard to believe that the players around Schwesinger, seeing him play with heart and intensity, aren't a direct result of such attributes of their game.

The 22-year-old has proven he's going to end up being a franchise cornerstone for the Browns and the leader of the defense for years to come.

Now, its all about finishing the year strong and trying to take down an in-division rival.

The Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will go toe-to-toe from Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.