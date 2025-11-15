Potential ASU Defensive Coordinator Options for Next Year
Arizona State University Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward has done a great job with the Sun Devils defense so far this season. He has only allowed 30 points or more once this season and has helped coach up many great players on the defense and reach their potential.
Since Ward has had a really great season, there is a chance that another college team could hire him as their next head coach, or he could go up to the NFL level. So, who are some candidates that could replace Ward?
ASU Coaches
Bryan Carrington, Cornerbacks and Assistant Coach
Carrington is the first name and is possibly the best name to replace Ward on this list. The main reason is the potential and proof that Carrington has. Sometimes coaching candidates have one, but Carrington has both.
In terms of proof, Carrington has done an amazing job with the secondary as players have stepped up with that unit, such as Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, who has stepped up for Xavion Alford, who is out with an injury.
In terms of potential, Carrington has all the tools to be an amazing head coach. He has spent time with USC, Houston, and Texas, so some great colleges and programs. So Carrington knows different programs to learn from.
He also has NFL experience as he was a 2021 participant in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Los Angeles Rams. In conclusion, even though Carrington is only 35, he has a bright future in front of him.
Diron Reynolds, Defensive Line Coach
Reynolds could also be a very good in-house candidate. Coach Reynolds has done a great job with the defensive line for ASU this season. The defensive line has been a pretty deep line for ASU, with players such as Clayton Smith, C.J. Fite, Elijah O'Neal, Prince Dorbah, and more having great seasons.
Reynolds also has NFL coaching experience, as he was on the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins coaching staffs in the mid-2000s.
NFL Coaches
Speaking of the NFL, three position coaches could be great candidates for the position.
Jeff Howard, Seattle Seahawks Safeties Coach
Howard has done an excellent job with the Seahawks' safeties as rookie Nick Emmanwori has had a stellar season. With being under a defensive Head Coach in Mike MacDonald, at times, the credit that Howard has earned can go to MacDonald, instead of Howard. So, Howard could be a great candidate if ASU wants a coach with prolific coaching experience in the secondary.
Jamar Cain, Denver Broncos, Defensive Line Coach
If ASU wanted to go with a coach who had more experience with the defensive line side of things, Jamar Cain would be an excellent choice. Going into Week 11, the Denver Broncos lead the NFL in sacks with 46; second place is the Pittsburgh Steelers at 32, so Denver's D-line has been a dominant unit this season. Denver's D-line is headed by stars Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper.
Bonitto coming out was a player who had a lot of potential and he has achieved it. ASU's defensive line next year could have a lot of new faces on it, so Cain would be a great choice to coach players and help them hit their physical upside.
Mike Caldwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Inside Linebackers Coach
The third group of defense is linebackers, and Mike Caldwell, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker coach, would be a great choice for ASU's new defensive coordinator. Caldwell has been around the NFL a while, including spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Caldwell has a lot of NFL experience that he could bring to ASU. The Buccaneers have had great linebacker play with the likes of Lavonte David.
In conclusion, there are a lot of great candidates for ASU's next defensive coordinator if Ward were to be hired next year. Ward would be missed, but there are a lot of names that could help ASU continue to have a great defense.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on candidates for ASU's next defensive coordiantor position. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Coaching story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.