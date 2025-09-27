Social Media Reacts to ASU's Week 5 Victory
It is Friday Night Lights for the Arizona State Sun Devils, as they play their second Big 12Opponent of the season, the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU is coming at 3-0 and ASU is 3-1, so this is a matchup between two great Big 12 Teams. Here is how fans reacted to the Friday Night game.
Pre Game
A topic that caught ASU fans attention before the game started was the fact that they were wearing their blackout uniforms. This uniform choice was something that excited many fans. The last time ASU wore their blackout uniforms was October 11th 2024 against the Utah Utes, so it had almost been a full year since the Sun Devils debuted this uniform.
First Quarter
Special Teams Issues
Once the game started, ASU had the ball on the opening drive. They punted; however, it was not a great punt as it was only 30 yards. While TCU did go 3 and out on the next drive, ASU's own Raleek Brown let the ball bounce on the punt when he should have tried to return it. Neither of these was a good look early for the special teams. It is also important to note that ASU's starting punter, Kanyon Floyd ,was out due to injury, so their backup punter, Matt McKenzie was in.
First Touchdown of the Game
TCU's first touchdown of the game occurred on a drive filled with great passes by Josh Hoover and some good runs. The TCU Touchdown was scored by TCU running back Trent Battle. It was a seven play scoring drive where the TCU offense looked very efficient.
Second Quarter
ASU's offense missed opportunities
ASU had the ball in TCU territory, however after Sam Leavitt got sacked by TCU's defense it set up a field goal. Jesus Gomez missed the kick and ASU was still down 0 to 7.
ASU's First Touchdown
Down 17-0, ASU needed something big, and something big is what they got. As on 3rd and 2, Leavitt threw an amazing deep ball to Jordyn Tyson for a 57 yard touchdown pass. It was a huge play that ASU needed.
ASU's Second Touchdown
ASU showed they were not done as they found they scored again on back to back drives. This one was not a huge play, but rather a Sam Leavitt rushing touchdown. The Quarterback ran it in for 8 yards to make sure TCU's lead was only 3.
Third Quarter
Interception
ASU went for an onside kick, however TCU recovered. Josh Hoover drove TCU into the red zone. On 3rd and goal, Hoover was trying to throw to Wideout Jordan Dwyer, however it was picked off by ASU Safety Adrian "Boggie" Wilson. It was a play that caused a ton of excitement for the fans. It was also interesting to see how negative TCU fans were, sure a pick is not great, but the game is far from over.
TCU Takes the Lead
Off of the Wilson pick, ASU would kick a field goal to tie it up at 17. However, the next drive featured some amazing throws by Hoover that lead to another TCU touchdown. ASU's secondary looked sluggish that drive. Any throw that Hoover wanted, he would get.
Fourth Quarter
ASU's Offensive Struggles
ASU was putting together a pretty nice drive that had them in the redzone. However, ASU was unable to capitalize. Great defense by TCU was shown in the redzone as Leavitt was unable to connect with a receiver. Many fans were upset due to the fact that ASU's redzone offense was struggled and that was on display once again. Later in the game, Jesus Gomez missed a kick
End of Game Craziness
In a matter of minutes, ASU tied the game with a Leavitt to Tyson pass, TCU fumbled, ASU kicked a field goal to go up 27-24 and then ASU linebacker, Martell Hughes picked off Josh Hoover. It was a crazy win for ASU.
In conclusion, this was a crazy win for the Sun Devils. It was a game that had both ups and downs for ASU; however, fans left happy as this was a home victory that will go down in the memory books.
