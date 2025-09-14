All Sun Devils

How ASU Fans Should Be Excited After Week 3 Win

After a win by the Arizona State Sun Devils, how happy should fans trurly be?

Tanner Cappellini

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham speaks prior to a game against Northern Arizona University at Mountain America Stadium.
In this story:

After losing a crushing game in Week 2, the Arizona State Sun Devils rebounded with a win. The Sun Devils beat the Texas Bobcats 34-15. A win in general is exciting, but there are a couple of reasons why fans should be thrilled and hopeful about the ASU football victory.

The Receiving Game

One of the biggest things that the Sun Devils had on their plate going into Week 3 was to get other receivers involved. Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo did, in fact, do that this game very well!

Chamon Metayer

Metayer has had a quiet season so far, as prior to this game, he had only one catch. This changed tonight as he was a focal point for the passing game, as he had 6 catches for 60 yards. Metayer also had his first touchdown of the season, and it was also the first receiving touchdown for a Sun Devil that was not Jordyn Tyson. There was a drive early in the game where Metayer got targeted a couple of times in a row. It was great to see ASU's tight end get more involved in the passing offense!

Jordyn Tyson

Fantastic, amazing, superb, and excellent does not do Tyson's game justice. Tyson did not seem like one of the best college football players this weekend, but it seemed like he could have entered an NFL game and put up 100 yards or so. Tyson had so many highlight plays, such as tiptoeing his way into the end zone and making defenders miss. He highlighted a strong performance from ASU receivers that fans should be hyped about for the future.

Arizona State Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) waves to fans after a reception against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive Play Calling

One of ASU's offensive stars was off the field, as Arroyo called a really great game. Out of all of the positive takeaways, this is the biggest one. Arroyo's amazing play-calling will carry over very well for ASU's Big 12 play coming up. There were a couple of things that Arroyo did at a high level as a play caller.

  • Time of Possession- ASU had the ball for a what of the game, which tired out the Bobcats' defense and let ASU's defense rest.
  • Ran the ball well- The O-line blocking was great for both the pass and run. Some of that is due to the offensive linemen themselves, but the OC has input on the way the o-line blocks.
  • Great redzone play calling- The Redzone play-calling was good all night for Arroyo, but the highlight was a screen pass to tight end Metayer.
ASU football Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo
ASU football offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo during practice on March 26, 2024, at ASU's Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe. / Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sack Attack

Going to the defensive side, there is a lot that fans should be pleased with. The first is the number of sacks and pressure that the Sun Devils had. The defense was downright relentless yesterday as Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson had trouble getting comfortable throughout the game.

Defensive tackle Jacob Rich Kongaika got his first sack, and edge Rusher Clayton Smith added another sack. However, it was not just the defensive line for ASU getting sacks for the Sun Devils' five-sack game.

Sun Devils Linebackers Jordan Crook and Keyshaun Elliott also got involved in the action as well and they each got a sack. It is great and exciting to see ASU starting to get a good pass rush going early in the season.

Arizona State Sun Devils Linebacker Jordan Crook
Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrates during the third quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Secondary

At home, fans got to see the Sun Devil secondary have its first standout game. Now, they have had good moments in the games before, but this was a promising showing for the Sun Devils' secondary going forward. Their star cornerback, Keith Abney II, had a key pass deflection in the end zone to help deny a touchdown. ASU transfer, Kyndrich Breedlove, also had a really nice deflection.

Foot on the Gas

Besides Arroroy's coaching, this might be the biggest reason why fans of Sparky's team should be ecstatic with the win. Kenny Dillingham kept the foot on his gas throughout the whole game, and the team did not stop at all. It was a great showing for the home fans. After scoring 20 points in the first half, they scored 14 in the second half.

Texas State Bobcats Head Coach G. J. Kinne and Arizona State Sun Devils Head Coach Kenny Dillingham
Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach G. J. Kinne and Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham speak before the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

In conclusion, this was a win that showcased the high potential of the Sun Devils and what they can do.

