How ASU Fans Should Be Excited After Week 3 Win
After losing a crushing game in Week 2, the Arizona State Sun Devils rebounded with a win. The Sun Devils beat the Texas Bobcats 34-15. A win in general is exciting, but there are a couple of reasons why fans should be thrilled and hopeful about the ASU football victory.
The Receiving Game
One of the biggest things that the Sun Devils had on their plate going into Week 3 was to get other receivers involved. Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo did, in fact, do that this game very well!
Chamon Metayer
Metayer has had a quiet season so far, as prior to this game, he had only one catch. This changed tonight as he was a focal point for the passing game, as he had 6 catches for 60 yards. Metayer also had his first touchdown of the season, and it was also the first receiving touchdown for a Sun Devil that was not Jordyn Tyson. There was a drive early in the game where Metayer got targeted a couple of times in a row. It was great to see ASU's tight end get more involved in the passing offense!
Jordyn Tyson
Fantastic, amazing, superb, and excellent does not do Tyson's game justice. Tyson did not seem like one of the best college football players this weekend, but it seemed like he could have entered an NFL game and put up 100 yards or so. Tyson had so many highlight plays, such as tiptoeing his way into the end zone and making defenders miss. He highlighted a strong performance from ASU receivers that fans should be hyped about for the future.
Offensive Play Calling
One of ASU's offensive stars was off the field, as Arroyo called a really great game. Out of all of the positive takeaways, this is the biggest one. Arroyo's amazing play-calling will carry over very well for ASU's Big 12 play coming up. There were a couple of things that Arroyo did at a high level as a play caller.
- Time of Possession- ASU had the ball for a what of the game, which tired out the Bobcats' defense and let ASU's defense rest.
- Ran the ball well- The O-line blocking was great for both the pass and run. Some of that is due to the offensive linemen themselves, but the OC has input on the way the o-line blocks.
- Great redzone play calling- The Redzone play-calling was good all night for Arroyo, but the highlight was a screen pass to tight end Metayer.
Sack Attack
Going to the defensive side, there is a lot that fans should be pleased with. The first is the number of sacks and pressure that the Sun Devils had. The defense was downright relentless yesterday as Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson had trouble getting comfortable throughout the game.
Defensive tackle Jacob Rich Kongaika got his first sack, and edge Rusher Clayton Smith added another sack. However, it was not just the defensive line for ASU getting sacks for the Sun Devils' five-sack game.
Sun Devils Linebackers Jordan Crook and Keyshaun Elliott also got involved in the action as well and they each got a sack. It is great and exciting to see ASU starting to get a good pass rush going early in the season.
The Secondary
At home, fans got to see the Sun Devil secondary have its first standout game. Now, they have had good moments in the games before, but this was a promising showing for the Sun Devils' secondary going forward. Their star cornerback, Keith Abney II, had a key pass deflection in the end zone to help deny a touchdown. ASU transfer, Kyndrich Breedlove, also had a really nice deflection.
Foot on the Gas
Besides Arroroy's coaching, this might be the biggest reason why fans of Sparky's team should be ecstatic with the win. Kenny Dillingham kept the foot on his gas throughout the whole game, and the team did not stop at all. It was a great showing for the home fans. After scoring 20 points in the first half, they scored 14 in the second half.
In conclusion, this was a win that showcased the high potential of the Sun Devils and what they can do.
