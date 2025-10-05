All Sun Devils

Arizona State’s Most Overlooked Standouts of the Season

There are some Arizona State Sun Devils who deserve more shine in the sun.

Tanner Cappellini

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky the Sun Devil during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky the Sun Devil during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona State Sun Devils are having a great season at 4-1. While many of the superstars, such as Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson, are a reason why, there have been some players who have gone under the radar who deserve more respect.

Ben Coleman

Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Coleman during spring practice at Kajakawa Practice fields on April 16, 2025, in Tempe. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ASU Offensive Lineman Ben Coleman moved from guard to center this year. There was some questioning if Coleman could do it, but so far, he has passed with flying colors. Coleman has been great at helping protect Sam Leavitt and has been good at run blocking.

With ASU's offensive line play being a bit shakier this year than expected, Coleman's stability has been appreciated.

Arizona State Offensive Lineman Ben Coleman
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Coleman answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Elijah O'Neal

ASU's starting edge rushers, Clayton Smith and Prince Dorbah, have had great seasons so far, but edge rusher Elijah O'Neal has also had an impactful season. In at least every game, O'Neal has had an impact on the backfield of the opposing offense.

Whether it be a sack, a tackle for loss, or a QB Hit, O'Neal has been a headache in the backfield. O'Neal had a sack against TCU, which came against them on the first drive of the game. O'Neal sacked TCU QB Josh Hoover on 2nd and 11 to make it 3 and 23. It was a great play early to set the tone for the TCU-ASU game.

Arizona State Defensive Lineman Elijah O'Neal
Arizona State defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal (9) celebrates a sack against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keyshaun Elliott

Continuing with the defense, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has had a really good season so far for ASU. On the season, he has 22 tackles, 4 sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss. This shows that Elliott is a well-rounded player who can do it all.

Elliott has had a lot of great games, but his best outing was against the Baylor Bears. In this game, Elliott had a sack, two tackles for loss and ten total tackles. Elliott has had a strong season so far, and it will be exciting to see him build upon it.

Arizona State Sun Devils Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott
Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) and Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrate in the second quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

In conclusion, ASU has some under-the-radar players who have helped them win important games so far this season.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on what Sun Devils are underrated so far this season. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop! 

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Player story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.