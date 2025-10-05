Arizona State’s Most Overlooked Standouts of the Season
The Arizona State Sun Devils are having a great season at 4-1. While many of the superstars, such as Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson, are a reason why, there have been some players who have gone under the radar who deserve more respect.
Ben Coleman
ASU Offensive Lineman Ben Coleman moved from guard to center this year. There was some questioning if Coleman could do it, but so far, he has passed with flying colors. Coleman has been great at helping protect Sam Leavitt and has been good at run blocking.
With ASU's offensive line play being a bit shakier this year than expected, Coleman's stability has been appreciated.
Elijah O'Neal
ASU's starting edge rushers, Clayton Smith and Prince Dorbah, have had great seasons so far, but edge rusher Elijah O'Neal has also had an impactful season. In at least every game, O'Neal has had an impact on the backfield of the opposing offense.
Whether it be a sack, a tackle for loss, or a QB Hit, O'Neal has been a headache in the backfield. O'Neal had a sack against TCU, which came against them on the first drive of the game. O'Neal sacked TCU QB Josh Hoover on 2nd and 11 to make it 3 and 23. It was a great play early to set the tone for the TCU-ASU game.
Keyshaun Elliott
Continuing with the defense, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has had a really good season so far for ASU. On the season, he has 22 tackles, 4 sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss. This shows that Elliott is a well-rounded player who can do it all.
Elliott has had a lot of great games, but his best outing was against the Baylor Bears. In this game, Elliott had a sack, two tackles for loss and ten total tackles. Elliott has had a strong season so far, and it will be exciting to see him build upon it.
In conclusion, ASU has some under-the-radar players who have helped them win important games so far this season.
