This Position Group Could Make a Big Impact Against Baylor
The Arizona State Sun Devils have a tough matchup playing the Baylor Bears today. However, the Sun Devils' linebacking group could be a key for the defense. This game could get high scoring, but here is how ASU's linebackers could help ASU get a win.
Crook's and Elliott's Season so Far
Both of ASU's linebackers have had very productive and impactful seasons so far this season. Starting with Keyshaun Elliott, he has 20 total tackles, with 11 of those being solo. Besides tackling, he also has 2 sacks already, which is only half a sack off from his season high.
Jordan Crook's stat line is very similar to Elliott's as he has 24 total tackles and 2 sacks on the season so far. Crook's best game is his latest against the Texas State Bobcats in Week 3. Against the Bobcats, he had one sack, 3.5 tackles for loss and 12 total tackles. So, Crook is coming off a really good performance.
How can they fit into the game plan
ASU is facing a very talented Baylor offense, with one of those talented players, tight end Michael Trigg. Trigg is having a very nice year so far, as he has over 100 receiving yards, at 150, and has also found the red zone one time.
However, Trigg is one of those players who plays way better than his stat line. Calling Trigg a tight end is odd because he plays like a top receiver with great speed and fluid route running, yet he is still doing this at a great height of 6′ 4".
ASU's linebackers do match up well against Trigg, and that will be the linebackers' most prominent duty on Saturday. As shown with their stats and eye test, both Elliott and Crook are very versatile and agile. If anything, Crook could line up solidly against Trigg for man coverage plays that ASU defensive Coordinator, Brian Ward, calls. Trigg might make some catches against Crook, but Crook could keep him under control.
Run defense
While Baylor's run defense might be poor, their run offense is very skilled, as their starter, Bryson Washington, has had a fantastic year so far for the Bears. Washington's fewest amount of yards rushing in a game this year is 54, while in his two other games, he has run for over 100 yards.
Crook will be involved in run defense, but Elliott can really make an impact here. Not only is Elliott agile, but he is very smart, so he could stop some Baylor runs.
In conclusion, ASU's linebacking core is a huge key to victory over the Baylor Bears.
