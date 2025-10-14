How ASU Could Use James Franklin After His Recent Departure
ASU's big loss to the Utah Utes was not the only big news this past weekend for college football, as the Penn State Nittany Lions parted ways with their long-time coach, James Franklin.
Franklin had been the Penn State Head Coach since 2014, but after a disappointing start to the season, Penn State decided to move on. So, since Franklin is available, here is why ASU should try to pursue him to add him to Kenny Dillingham's staff.
Offensive Coordinator
Current ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo has done a pretty great job with the offense, as both Quarterback Sam Leavitt and Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson were playing at a Heisman-like level.
Additionally, Arroyo has done a great job with the running back room after the departure of Cam Skattebo, who was drafted by the New York Giants. Throw in the fact that Arroyo did a great job coaching current Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert at Oregon, and Arroyo could get a head coaching gig next season.
This is where Franklin could enter, as ASU's newest OC. Before coaching at Penn State, Franklin was the OC at Kansas State and Maryland, so he has experience at that position. A reason why Franklin would make a great OC is how good the running game had been at Penn State when Franklin was the Head Coach.
ASU has a great QB right now with Leavitt, but in the future, it is uncertain where the QB position will be. If the passing game is uncertain, having a great running game would go a long way in stabilizing the offense. Penn State's running style is very physical, so it would be a natural fit for the type of running game and culture that Dillingham has established in the desert.
Assistant Coach
Dillingham has assembled a loaded coaching staff so far at ASU, with the likes of former Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver Hines Ward being the Receivers Coach and Former Chandler High School Head Coach Shaun Aguano as the running backs Coach.
So, since other big names have joined Dillingham's staff, the idea of Franklin joining the staff is not super far-fetched. Franklin has tons of experience that would be very valuable to ASU. ASU is planning on building a culture to be sustainable, and bringing in extremely knowledgeable Franklin would be a move to help further establish a steady identity.
If Franklin were to join ASU's football coaching staff program, it would be a big win for ASU. However, the likelihood of that happening is not super high. It is more than likely that Franklin will be a head coach at another college. However, ASU should still try to inquire if Franklin would want to join ASU.
